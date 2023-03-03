A week of the heebie-jeebies…

Adrenaline seekers, listen up – the new films released in the cinema this week are for you. Horror movies are the topic of this week’s releases and while we don’t typically shy away from horror flicks (a fave is the remake of Evil Dead), the films being released in the cinema this week will make even the bravest movie-goer’s skin crawl. We also get to see the release of a new Adam Driver film and an animation that looks adorable for the faint of heart.

Grab some popcorn and your favourite chocolatey snack and settle in for some jump scares.

65

Crash landed on a strange planet, pilot Mills quickly realises he is in fact on earth, 65 million years ago (now the name makes sense.) With only one chance of being rescued, he and the other sole survivor, Koa, must make their way through the unknown terrain that is riddled with prehistoric creatures.

Cast: Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt, Chloe Coleman

Genre: Action

The Accursed

If the word “nope” was ever personified, it would be this film. Elly is asked by her mother to look after an old lady that lives in a cabin in the middle of nowhere. She agrees, thinking the short trip would be a relaxing escape. Naturally, it is anything but… Elly starts to hallucinate in ways that make her reality and dreams blur. As the visions begin to take over she realises she was brought to the cabin by a demonic presence hiding inside the elderly woman – ready and waiting to break free…

Cast: Sarah Grey, Meg Foster, Sarah Dumont

Genre: Horror

Play Dead

After faking her own death, Chloe ends up in a morgue where the coroner is far from ethical. From harvesting organs to somehow making sure the patients stay alive, Chloe must battle it out with the coroner if she ever has any hope of escaping the morgue.

Cast: Jerry O’Connell, Bailee Madison, Anthony Turpel

Genre: Horror

Moon Bound

When a boy’s little sister is abducted, he embarks on an adventurous journey that takes him to the moon. No magical story is complete without making some friends along the way – and just as well, because together they confront the evil Moon Man to get his sister back.

Cast: Jacob Banigan, Stephan Benson, David Daria

Genre: Animation

Out of Exile

As they say, old habits die hard. Recently paroled thief, Gabe Russell is back at it again. When his armoured car robbery goes south. it causes a stir resulting in the FBI turning up the heat on him. Gabe gets one last shot if he’s looking to escape and provide a new life for himself and his estranged daughter.

Cast: Adam Hampton, Ryan Merriman, Peter Greene

Genre: Thriller

