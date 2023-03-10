With a headline performance from Irish rockers The Script…

One of Dubai’s stalwart party spots, McGettigan’s is going all-out for St Patrick’s Day with a bumper festival of Irish food, music and guaranteed good craic. On Saturday 18 March, they’ll be taking over Dubai Media City Amphitheatre for The Ultimate Paddy’s Fest – with a headline set from Irish rockers, The Script.

Making the most of the perfect winter weather, the all-day festival is a celebration of everything Irish. Complete with nine bars serving up your favourite tipples, 10 food vendors keeping festival goers well fed, and a stage where the music doesn’t stop all day long, this is one day out you don’t want to miss.

The music

The adults-only event invites everyone to shake their shamrocks as one of Ireland’s most beloved bands take to the stage. The Script will return to Dubai as part of their extended Greatest Hits tour, performing all their big sing-along hits from six studio albums. Famous for their string of hits that includes karaoke favourite The Man Who Can’t Be Moved, as well as number one singles For The First Time, Superheroes and Hall of Fame, the band will perform all these and more when they land in the city on March 18.

Alongside The Script you can expect support from much-loved Irish band The Coronas, Lea Heart and Mundy, plus a legion of local music stars.

Tickets

Tickets are priced at Dhs349, which includes general access from midday until late. There’s also a Golden Circle upgrade, bringing you closer to the action right in front of the stage, for Dhs499.

There are also tickets available that include a pre-gig brunch at McGettigan’s from 12pm to 4pm before the concert for Dhs699, which then also includes coaches to the gig once brunch ends. Or for those that ‘can’t be moved,’ a brunch of food and five drinks will be available on a raised deck at Media City Amphitheatre for the same price.

For a VIP day out, you’ll want to book the VIP Lounge ticket, priced at Dhs999, which comes with prime views of the stage, your own exclusive area to dance the day away, plus unlimited drinks from 7pm to 12am and McGettigan’s favourites from the McGettigan’s Food Truck.

The Ultimate Paddy’s Fest, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, Dubai Media City, 12pm to late, Saturday March 18, 2023, from Dhs349. Tickets via platinumlist.net, mcgettigans.com/shop