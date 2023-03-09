The festival will draw to a close on March 18…

The latest season of the Zayed Festival began on November 18, 2022 and back then March 18, 2023 seemed like an eternity away. Now it’s just a week or so away.

The family-fun filled extravaganza is located at Al Wathba, offers entrance for just Dhs5 and has enjoyed some massive highlights this year including the return of Extreme Weekends (the Motorcross jump and car-drifting stunt show), and Guinness World Record breaking firework shows.

The weekly firework fiesta will continue at the festival every Saturday (just two left now, March 11 and 18) taking place at 10pm, all the way up to the festival’s close on March 18, 2023.

Of course, it won’t quite be at the same magnitude as the NYE extravaganza, and the event’s magnificent drone show is reserved for special events.

Best things to see at the Zayed Festival before it closes

As always, the Sheikh Zayed Festival is a celebration of both UAE and world culture, and includes a collection of pavilions, parades, performances, food adventures, spectacular fireworks displays and interactive exhibitions that add up to a pretty incredible, fun old family day out.

he festival offers a blended model of entertainment. There’s the fun side — the record breaking fireworks, the shows, the Fun Fair City; an ice rink; theatrical central Emirates Fountain plaza; the laser show; the petrol head favourite — Al Wathba Custom Show; children’s theatre; a tasty compliment of dining adventures (including more than 60 restaurants and food trucks this year); an active zone run by Al Forsan Sports Resort which included karting, a paintball arena, assault course trials and more.

New attractions for the 2022/2023 include a Glow and Flower Garden, a ‘Horror House’, Art District, the Selfie Street District, Dessert Museum, Go Karting, Children’s District and Crazy Car District.

Once it’s finished, you’ll have to hold on until — well, unconfirmed but probably November 2023 for your next fix.

Al Wathba, until March 18, 4pm to midnight (1am on weekends), tickets Dhs5. zayedfestival.com

Images: Provided