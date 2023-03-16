Sponsored: A connoisseur’s choice for breaking fast…

The Abu Dhabi EDITION bears a hallmark of refined style in our nation’s capital, every single month of the year. It’s also established itself as a beacon of innovative, sophisticated gastronomy, with a currency of menus curated by the multiple Michelin Star honoured, rockstar British cheffing talent — Tom Aikens.

It’s this twin proposition that has made the hotel such an enduringly popular pick during the Holy Month of Ramadan. A special time of year — one where focuses shift, traditional values are celebrated, and time spent with loved ones is cherished a little more dearly.

The iftar offering at Market at EDITION will once again benefit from the expert touch of a regional culinary luminary for 2023. This time, it’s a collaboration with legendary Dubai-based Chef Sara Aqel, kitchen-leading star of Fi’lia in Miami, The Bahamas, Paris and of course Dubai. And the price? Just Dhs195, or Dhs235 for private dining (50 guest minimum).

The Palestinian/Jordanian’s signature flavor palette is fed by a nascent passion to experiment and elaborate on established classics from the cookbooks of Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisine. A talent forged further by immersion in Dubai’s Al Muntaha (Burj Al Arab), and Torno Subito (W Dubai – The Palm).

Every Thursday and Friday throughout Ramadan, between sunset and 9.30pm — visitors to Market at EDITION will be able to catch Chef Sara live and performing virtuoso kitchen skill solos on the prep stations.

Highlights from Sara’s fast-breaking tasting menu incldue Mam’s Lentil Tesa’ai for starters before the opportunity to delve into the mouthwatering Local Honey Baked Feta to share. Feta that is baked twice and covered in thyme and salted caramelised pecan, is lashed on The Abu Dhabi EDITION’s signature sourdough bread for an indulgent bite.

Dessert comes in the form of Teta’s Rice Pudding which offers vanilla, caramel and hazelnut flavours for a wholesome finish. But for those wishing for a traditional will not be disappointed with a superb array of appetising dishes including a piquant fattoush, lentil and chickpea salad; an authentic Levantine, flame fired and fully juicy, chicken shish tawook; an aromatic lamb kofta; precise-spiced aloo gobi; a rustic prawn harra and that indulgent South Asian comfort staple of butter chicken.

The iftar curtains can close on a dessert oasis of traditional sweets — kunafa, umm ali, Turkish delight and black sesame mousse.

To ensure absolute comfort and convenience, elegant bespoke suhoors are available on request from 10pm onwards.

The Abu Dhabi Edition, daily from sunset, Dhs195. Tel: (0)2 208 0000. Book on eat2eat.com/

Images: Provided