What to watch on Netflix in March in the UAE
Get ready for a binge-watch weekend…
Ramadan is fast approaching in the UAE, which means slightly reduced working hours, aka more time to watch Netflix this March. So, if you’re undecided on which films or series to binge-watch, we have got you covered.
Here is the lowdown on the newest things to watch on UAE Netflix this March.
Series
Next in Fashion: Volume 2
Cast: Gigi Hadid, Tan France
Genre: Reality TV
Supermodel Gigi Hadid joins co-host Tan France and a lineup of expert judges for a second round of fierce competition to find fashion’s next trendsetter.
Shadow and Bone: Season 2
Cast: Ben Barnes, Archie Renaux, Jessie Mei Li
Genre: Fantasy
On the run after the showdown with Kirigan, Alina and Mal find new allies — and face heartrending choices — in their quest for more mythical amplifiers.
I am Georgina: Season 2
Cast: Georgina Rodriguez, Christiano Ronaldo
Genre: Reality TV
Sometimes the best and worst moments come all at once. Join the roller coaster ride that is the life of international star Georgina Rodríguez.
Luther: The Fallen Sun
Cast: Idris Elba, Andy Serkis, Cynthia Erivo
Genre: Thriller
Haunted by an unsolved murder, brilliant but disgraced London police detective John Luther breaks out of prison to hunt down a sadistic serial killer.
Emergency: NYC
Genre: Docuseries
Go from helicopter to hospital with trauma team professionals across New York City as they provide life-saving aid and share their personal stories.
Films
Kill Boksoon
At work, she’s a renowned assassin. At home, she’s a single mom to a teenage daughter. Killing? That’s easy. It’s parenting that’s the hard part.
Cast: Jeon Do-yeon, Esom, Lee Yeon
Genre: Action
Faraway
Cast: Neomi Krauss, Goron Bogdan, Adnan Marai
Genre: Romance
After inheriting a house on a Croatian island, a woman embarks on a spur-of-the-moment trip that reignites her joy in life and opens a door to new love.
Murder Mystery 2
Cast: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Mark Strong
Genre: Comedy
Now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground, Nick and Audrey Spitz find themselves at the centre of an international abduction when their friend the Maharaja is kidnapped at his own lavish wedding.
MH370: The Plane that Disappeared
Genre: Documentary
In 2014, a plane with 239 people aboard vanishes from all radar. This docuseries delves into one of our greatest modern mysteries: Flight MH370.
