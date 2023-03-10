Get ready for a binge-watch weekend…

Ramadan is fast approaching in the UAE, which means slightly reduced working hours, aka more time to watch Netflix this March. So, if you’re undecided on which films or series to binge-watch, we have got you covered.

Here is the lowdown on the newest things to watch on UAE Netflix this March.

Series

Next in Fashion: Volume 2

Cast: Gigi Hadid, Tan France

Genre: Reality TV

Supermodel Gigi Hadid joins co-host Tan France and a lineup of expert judges for a second round of fierce competition to find fashion’s next trendsetter.

Shadow and Bone: Season 2

Cast: Ben Barnes, Archie Renaux, Jessie Mei Li

Genre: Fantasy

On the run after the showdown with Kirigan, Alina and Mal find new allies — and face heartrending choices — in their quest for more mythical amplifiers.

I am Georgina: Season 2

Cast: Georgina Rodriguez, Christiano Ronaldo

Genre: Reality TV

Sometimes the best and worst moments come all at once. Join the roller coaster ride that is the life of international star Georgina Rodríguez.

Luther: The Fallen Sun

Cast: Idris Elba, Andy Serkis, Cynthia Erivo

Genre: Thriller

Haunted by an unsolved murder, brilliant but disgraced London police detective John Luther breaks out of prison to hunt down a sadistic serial killer.

Emergency: NYC

Genre: Docuseries

Go from helicopter to hospital with trauma team professionals across New York City as they provide life-saving aid and share their personal stories.

Films

Kill Boksoon

At work, she’s a renowned assassin. At home, she’s a single mom to a teenage daughter. Killing? That’s easy. It’s parenting that’s the hard part.

Cast: Jeon Do-yeon, Esom, Lee Yeon

Genre: Action

Faraway

Cast: Neomi Krauss, Goron Bogdan, Adnan Marai

Genre: Romance

After inheriting a house on a Croatian island, a woman embarks on a spur-of-the-moment trip that reignites her joy in life and opens a door to new love.

Murder Mystery 2

Cast: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Mark Strong

Genre: Comedy

Now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground, Nick and Audrey Spitz find themselves at the centre of an international abduction when their friend the Maharaja is kidnapped at his own lavish wedding.

MH370: The Plane that Disappeared

Genre: Documentary

In 2014, a plane with 239 people aboard vanishes from all radar. This docuseries delves into one of our greatest modern mysteries: Flight MH370.

netflix.com

Images: Netflix