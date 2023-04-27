Sponsored: A month of incredible offers…

Taking place from May 1st to 31st, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai’s Restaurant Month will allow guests to unlock a world of culinary delights with nine restaurants offering curated menu experiences at two different price points. There are dining deals at Dhs99 for the casual dining options and Dhs199 for the signature restaurants.

A cut above

In the VIP dining category, you’ll find elevated city views and the rare raised steaks of Prime68. The Dhs199 three course menu includes such optional starters as French onion soup and truffle gnocchi. The range of mains includes salmon and chicken options, but the star of the show has to be the USDA Prime Black Angus Striploin. Bid farewell to the thrifty feast with a dessert line-up that includes vanilla crème brulee.

Ambassadors of refined South Asian cuisine, Rang Mahal are proposing a massive five-course menu for Dhs199. Enjoy a monsoon of Indian flavours from dishes such as chat; tandoori smoked fish; lamb chops, chicken tikka masala, veggie options and an indulgent chocolate chaklet for the sweet course.

The song of spice continues at top theatre of Thai food, Tong Thai. Here your Dhs199 food tour includes such highlights as chicken satay, prawn spring rolls, tom yum kung, and tom kha gai. Amongst the main varieties there’s a classic green chicken curry, wok fried beef tenderloin, and a choice of authentic tub tim krob or Thai style coconut ice cream for dessert.

Rounding off the hit parade of signature restaurants is the eminently popular modern Japanese spot, Izakaya. Here the banquet takes the form of a Dhs199 sushi and sashimi platter with freshly prepared salmon, otoro and hamachi sashimi, tokusen nigiri including hamachi yuzu, Wagyu truffle, prawn tempura, salmon avocado rolls and more.

Cool and casual

There’s no dip in quality for the casual dining experiences either. With the likes of gastro pub, Bridgewater Tavern serving a selection of craft burgers — Bridgewater Smash Burger, Southern Fried Chicken Burger, or All American Burger at Dhs99 each.

There are more tickets to the bun show, with Lush Burger who are offering a double meal combo that secures diners two burgers, a side of fries, a soft drink and a refreshing froyo (frozen yoghurt for the uninitiated).

Enjoy European plate-top glamour at La Farine with their Dhs99 three-course meal deal kicking off with brisket croquettes or a tuna poke bowl to start, followed by mains such as seabass with potato and leek mash or gnocchi primavera.

Kitchen6 has got your six with access to a comprehensive international buffet and, rather appropriately, six interactive cooking stations.

Finally, for your leisure dining pleasue, Positano is positing a bottomless spaghetti bolognese and pizza promoton every night of the week during Restaurant Month. The authentic, stone-baked pizza varieties including diavola, quattro formaggi, bufalina, and frutti di mare.

JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Business Bay, May 1 to May 31. For more information, or to book any of the restaurants above, call +971 4 414 0000, email: mhrs.dxbjw.ays@marriotthotels.com or visit marriott.com

Images: Provided