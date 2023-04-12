Complete with bubbles, live entertainment, and Charlotte Tilbury goodies…

The record-breaking, jaw-dropping Aura Skypool is one of Dubai’s most dazzling destinations. So impressive is this 50th floor infinity pool, it was crowned Favourite Attraction at the What’s On Dubai Awards 2023. So if you’re looking for a stunning spot to get your girl gang together, then don your best swimwear for Aura Skypool’s first ever ladies’ night.

Taking place on Saturday April 29, this ladies-only night swim will take place from 8pm to 12am, giving you four hours to bask in the moonlight and get your lengths in around the 360-degree sky pool.

When you’ve done your laps – and got that all-important Instagram snap with the incredible Dubai Marina skyline as your background, its time to enjoy the fantastic line-up of entertainment and activations.

Aura Skypool’s resident DJ, saxophonist, percussionist and violinist will bring the vibe, while a regular rotation of dancers enhance the lively atmosphere. There’s pampering in the form of hand and foot treatments from the resident message therapists too – bliss.

It’s all taking place in collaboration with Charlotte Tilbury, so there will also be free Charlotte Tilbury goodies, and even make-up touch ups from their master team of make-up artists.

The fine print

The Aura Skypool ladies’ night is Dhs300 per person for the night swim, complete with a welcome drink on arrival. Ladies can add unlimited bubbly for a further Dhs250 per person.

Don’t fancy getting wet? Book a spot in the lounge and you’ll pay Ds250, inclusive of free-flowing bubbles from 8pm to midnight.

Aura Skypool, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, 8pm to 12am, Saturday April 29 from Dhs300. Tel: (0)4 566 2121, auraskypool.com