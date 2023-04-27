Tacos, tequilas, and more…

Commemorating Mexico’s victory over imperial France in 1862, Cinco de Mayo is a holiday celebrated and loved throughout Mexico. This year, the holiday falls on Friday, May 5 and, as per usual, Dubai has a host of spicy fiestas up its sleeve, with outlets cooking up something super special for the occasion.

Here are four celebrations you need to check out:

Señor Pico

Cino de Mayo is taken very seriously at this beachside establishment with a whole weekend full of celebrations. From Friday to Sunday, guests can indulge in a set menu and house beverages for Dhs249, dining on dishes such as tacos, burritos, and their must-try churros. Alongside this guests can claim buy one get one free on margaritas or receive free beach access when spending a minimum of Dhs200. Join the fiesta this weekend at Señor Pico, with lots of good food, crisp drinks, and beats spun by the resident DJ.

West Beach, The Palm, Dubai, Mon to Thur 12pm to 12am, Fri to Sun 9am to 12am. Tel: (0) 456 825 02. senorpico.com

En Fuego

The party truly never stops at this spicy venue, with Cinco de Mayo being no exception. From 9pm to 12am, guests can indulge in a night of pure vibes with drinks and dishes from Dhs275 with soft, Dhs325 with house, Dhs375 with sparkling. Expect live acts and dancers meandering through the venue with a live band keeping the vibe high. The party never ends here, with an after-party lasting from 12am to 2am and drinks costing Dhs100 for three.

En Fuego, Atlantis The Palm, Crescent Rd, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Fri May 5, 9pm to 12am. Dhs275, Tel: (0)4 426 2626, @enfuegodubai

La Mezcaleria JBR

Expect nothing but the spiciest celebrations at this beloved venue, with a sharing menu available from 8pm till 1am. Feast on cheese nachos, beef quesadillas, chicken and shrimp tacos, corn salad, chicken fajitas and churros to end on a sweet note. The sharing menu is priced at Dhs195, or if you’re wanting to hit two hours of unlimited margaritas as well, this will set you back Dhs395.

La Mezcaleria, Pavilion at The Beach, JBR, Friday May 5, 8pm to 1am, Dhs195 food only, Dhs395 with two hours of unlimited margs. Tel: (0)56 520 2020, @lamezcaleriajbr

La Tablita

From 7pm onwards, expect a lavish spread of Mexican treats, complete with a live taco stand, a seafood corner, a pastor station, and much more. Make sure to put on your dancing shoes as you salsa the night away to Latin beats, before polishing it all off with guilty pleasures such as tres leches. Prices start at Dhs199, with packages also available for kids.

La Tablita, Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights, Healthcare City, Dubai, 7pm onwards, brunch, from Dhs199. Tel: (0)54 306 9555, hyattrestaurants.com

Images: Social and provided