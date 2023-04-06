Who are you rooting for?

For all cricket lovers, the IPL brings nothing but nail-biting action each year. With games commencing almost every day, it’s vital to know where the best and closest spots are, to watch all the action live and direct with a pint in your hand. Whether you’re rooting for Rajasthan Royals or Mumbai Indians or simply want to unite with friends and find other cricket fanatics to bask in the camaraderie, here are some spots worth checking out.

Here are 8 fun spots to watch the IPL matches in Dubai

Brew House & Brew Garden

Dive into the cricket camaraderie at Brew House, where you can enjoy the live action from the beer garden, or from inside the bar and restaurant in Business Bay. Grab a bucket of beer and a burger to fuel you throughout the cheers.

Citymax Hotel Business Bay, 12pm to 3am daily. Tel: (0)50 448 0493, @brewhousedxb

Bedrock

This sleek and modern sports bar is new to Pier 7’s nightlife scene, providing all bar hoppers with a chance to support their team’s matches. Catch the next cricket game at Bedrock and relieve your stress with a game of darts or virtual golf after the match.

Bedrock, Pier 7, Marina Dubai, Tel: (0)4 5781668, @bedrockdxb

High Note Pool & Sky Lounge

Perch on one of Dubai’s many gorgeous rooftops and get involved with the excitement. No matter how busy this venue gets, all cricket fanatics will be able to catch the game on the huge 192-inch screen.

High Note Pool & Lounge, Aloft Al Mina Hotel, Dubai, Tel: (0)58 591 8153, @highnotedxb

Flying Catch

Catch the IPL at this newly opened sports cafe and restaurant, Flying Catch – the creation of renowned Indian cricketer, Shikhar Dhawan. A common name in Indian households, this sportsman has created a venue which is an idyllic location to watch all the happenings alongside some of your favourite Indian dishes. With six screens, guests won’t miss a second, with game time deals offering a whole meal for just Dhs49 and for groups of four Dhs149, or 20 per cent off the a la carte menu during game hours.

Flying Catch, 13 Al Hudeiba Street, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, Tel: (0)54 527 4494. @flyingcatch_dubai

Old Castello

Fusing Arabic and Indian cuisine, this low-key restaurant in Jumeirah 1 has got all your cricket needs covered. With TV screens dotted throughout the restaurant, guests can catch every moment of the action, alongside their favourite dishes.

Old Castello, Jumeirah Beach Rd, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, 1pm to 3am, Tel: (0)52 942 2000, @oldcastellojumeirah

The Huddle Sports Bar & Grill

Promising morish pub grub that will keep you fuelled through all the action, The Huddle is screening all the cricket matches. Watch the cricket madness alongside a chicken tikka masala, an Indian fused Margherita pizza or chicken wings, paired with a crisp pint.

The Huddle Sports Bar & Grill, Ground Floor, Citymax Hotels, Dubai, 12pm to 3am, Tel: (0)50 100 7065, citymaxhotels.com

TJ’s

This friendly neighbourhood sports bar has got you covered during the IPL. Assemble your fellow cricket fan(antic)s and make your way down to TJ’s, where you can enjoy a burger or pizza alongside a pint of beer or two bottles for just Dhs80. Their all-day happy hour and beer of the month offers hops for just Dhs30, which will calm all your nerves.

TJ’s, Taj Jumeirah Lake Towers, Tel: (0)4 574 1111, tajhotels.com

Yesterday Restaurant & Sport Lounge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yesterday Restaurant & Sport (@yesterdaypubdubai)

Here for the whole cricket season, this venue has got you covered. This vintage-inspired spot is offering wholesome pub grub, old-school tunes and big screens ensuring a good time.

Yesterday Restaurant & Sport Lounge, Sheraton Downtown Dubai, 12.30pm to 2am, Tel: (0)4 501 3115, yesterdaypub.com