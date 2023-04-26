Adopt, don’t shop…

If you’ve ever wandered around The Green Planet, then you’ll know what it feels like to want to adopt a lemur or a sloth for a pet. They’re fluffy, cute and oh-so-relatable. Well, your dreams have been answered, because now you can (technically) adopt a sloth.

Dubai’s indoor rainforest, The Green Planet is now offering the chance to adopt one of the adorable occupants of the biodome for an entire year.

The ‘Adopt an Animal’ initiative will help support The Green Planet’s research, educational and animal welfare programs. The tropical rainforest is home to over 3,000 plants and animals across the four levels. The adoption initiative will allow animal lovers to adopt critters including Lemon the sloth, Kendrik the lemur, Amal the slow loris, and many more.

Throughout the program, parents of the animals will be contributing to the conservation and educational initiatives by helping conserve, breed and preserve the species and their natural habitats. It will also assist in the animals’ welfare by donating to the wildlife sanctuary, rehabilitation programs, vet requirements and contribution to the provision of animals’ general needs.

Basically, by adopting one of the adorable creatures you’ll be doing a whole lot of good. Animal adoption could be a special present for any loved one that is obsessed with animals.

The Packages

There are three package options to choose – gold, silver and bronze, from for the adoption process. Each package comes with a welcome letter, a personalised adoption certificate, an animal keychain plus email updates about your adopted animal.

Gold

The top package comes with all the above-mentioned as well as two single-use general admission tickets, a recycled and reusable bag, quarterly updates on the animal with photos, a stuffed plush toy and an exclusive 30-minute behind-the-scenes tour of The Green Planet. The package is priced at Dhs699.

Silver

The silver package, inclusive of the above-mentioned also comes with two single-use general admission tickets, a recycled and reusable bag, quarterly updates on the animal with a photo and a stuffed plush toy. The silver package is priced at Dhs499

Bronze

Along with your adoption certificate, keychain, and welcome letter, the bronze package is also inclusive of one general admission single-use ticket, and a reusable and recycled bag. The bronze package is priced at Dhs299.

To adopt, visit this link here.

