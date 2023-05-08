Expect 10 weeks of incredible sales, events and more…

Summer in Dubai might not fill you with excitement, with the temperatures and humidity levels meaning residents are largely limited to indoor activities. But summer also means the return of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS).

The annual DSS 2023 celebration is set to run for 10 weeks from Thursday June 29 to Sunday September 3, promising incredible events, promotions, entertainment and much more. With multiple malls, venues and stores participating, you will never be far from DSS’s great deals and promotions this summer.

Dubai Summer Surprises has long been a beloved annual event, which has put Dubai on the map as a global shopping and entertainment destination, allowing residents and tourists alike to enjoy entertainment, retail therapy and much more.

During DSS, you can usually snag some amazing deals and promotions at your favourite stores, with hefty discounts of up to 80 per cent off on a variety of items such as clothing, electronics, jewellery and more. Destinations like Mirdif City Centre, Mall of the Emirates, Mercato, Dubai Mall and more typically all take part.

Alongside this, expect a range of exciting entertainment that the whole family can enjoy, as well as daily surprises, incredible competitions and shop-and-win promotions.

Dubai Summer Surprises, multiple outlets across the city, Thur June 29 to Sun Sep 3. visitdubai.com/dss

Images: Unsplash