Complete with 30 private pool villas, a beach club, yacht club, spa, three restaurants, and a swim-up pool bar…

Dreaming about your next getaway? Enter Nikki Beach Resort Muscat. Yes, the effortlessly chic and trendy Nikki Beach Resort and Spa is set to open in Muscat soon. Breathe!

The elegant new spot will be situated on Yiti Bay (around a 30-minute scenic drive from Muscat airport) and will be the first luxury beach resort in the coastal town.

Offering mind-blowing views of the Gulf of Oman, the development will include a stunning hotel, collection of residences, a renowned beach club, and a marina. You won’t have long to wait either, with the resort and beach club slated to welcome guests from Q1, 2024.

The hotel will feature 140 stunning rooms and suites, plus 30 villas each with their own private pools. We know where we’ll be…

It boasts everything you know and love about Nikki Beach and more: music, dining, fashion, art, entertainment, film, three swimming pools, beach club, a marina and yacht club.

Guests can swim up to the wet bar at the pool, bliss out at the world-renowned beach club, indulge in the award-winning spa, and dine at three of the brand’s signature restaurants. There’s the farm-to-table bistro, Café Nikki; toes-in-the-sand restaurant Escape; and unique lobby bar, Soul Lounge.

Designed to blend into its natural surroundings, the venue will replicate the usual Nikki Beach look and feel, with a nod to local aesthetics and materials.

Hashil bin Obaid al Mahrouqi, CEO of the Oman Tourist Development Group (OMRAN), said the resort “pays homage to the country’s rich and intriguing culture and the location’s picturesque beauty with luxe modernity.”

Nikki Beach has become synonymous with beachfront destinations around the world for its unique atmosphere and abundance of style. With resorts in Koh Samui, Santorini, Porto Heli, Tivat Bay, and Dubai, Muscat will be the sixth addition to the luxury lifestyle brand’s hotel portfolio.

Opening early 2024. muscat.nikkibeach.com

Images: Provided