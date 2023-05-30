Sponsored: Birthday gifts everybody can enjoy…

To celebrate five years of ‘Living Grand’ in the magnificent skyscraper on the capital’s Corniches, the Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi is preparing for a month-long extravaganza of gift-giving, and putting some big smiles on deserving faces.

This sits neatly alongside the hotel’s year-round commitment to serving up creative-themed promotions around outstanding gastronomy. And it’s by enjoying these culinary allures that you can actually find yourself in the running to win at Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi.

Anybody dining, pampering or pool-passing with the hotel in the month of June, can secure themselves the chance to secure one of these amazing prizes.

The gifts

What’s On readers for pres: A one night stay for two adults and two kids in the Presidential Suite, inclusive of meals

A royal bunch of five (we see what they did there) staycations in the Grand King View Room with breakfast

A feast for five people at the La Famiglia Brunch at Verso with pool access

Far flung trip: A two-night stay for two at the luxurious Alila Jabal Akhdar with Breakfast

In-spa-rational treats: Two Lum’a signature couple spa treatments

Ways to win

There are any number of ways you can enjoy the Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi’s facilities to be in with a chance of winning one of the above, but we’ve picked out a few of our favourite current promotions available at the hotel now.

Asian Night at Sahha

Take an express culinary tour around Asia with bold flavors from Thailand, exotic fusions from the Philippines, acrobatic aromatics from Malaysia and Singapore, and samples the electric cuisine of Indonesia.

Price: Currently on a 2-for-1 offer – Dhs240 for two people.

Timing: 6:30pm to 10:30pm on Fridays

Wine, Cheese & Charcuterie experience at Lexx

Enjoy cellar wines, fine cheese, and charcuterie at Lexx’s Wine, Cheese & Charcuterie Experience.

Time: Daily, from 5pm to 1.30am

Price: Starting at Dhs135

Pearl Afternoon Tea

The height of sophisticated snacking, Pearl’s afternoon tea ensemble includes such dainty nibbles as Pearl-inspired dessert, traditional gold-flaked canele, smoked salmon in a charcoal cone.

Time: Daily, from 3pm to 7pm

Price: Soft Dhs140 for one, Dhs240 set for two. The house upgrade includes two glasses of sparkling wine, Dhs180 for one person, Dhs280 for two people.

Pool Pass

This summer, it’s just Dhs79 for pool at the Grand Hyatt’s beautiful facilities you get that all back to spend on food and beverages.

Time: 7am to 8pm

La Famiglia Brunch with pool Access

This package gives you access to the hotel’s hugely popular family style pass around table side brunch, as well as completely complimentary pool and beach access.

Price: Dhs 180 soft beverages, Dhs280 with house beverages

Timing: 1pm to 4pm, every Saturday

There are also afternoon teas available at the Pearl Lounge (daily from Dhs140); 2-for-1 breakfasts at Sahha and more.

Happy birthday to the five-star, five-year-old Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl, West Corniche, Corniche Rd. Dhs69. Tel: (02) 510 1234, @grandhyattabudhabi

