Sponsored: From candle-making workshops to live shows…

For a traditional Turkish breakfast in a serene setting, look no further than Huqqabaz Dubai. Grab your family and friends and get ready for a fun-filled (and food-filled) morning…

Here are Huqqabaz Dubai’s two family-friendly weekend offerings:

Huqqabaz Dubai

Get the family together and head to Huqqabaz this weekend. There’s a wide selection of traditional Turkish items as well as international dishes to try including acai bowls, hash brown benedict, French toast, and more. The family-friendly restaurant has a small terrarium with parrots and a dedicated children’s area with activities including face painting, arts and crafts, and more.

Every Saturday from 12pm, Huqqabaz hosts a painting workshop so guests unleash their inner Picasso followed by a delicious breakfast. Plus on Sunday at 11.30am, there’s a complimentary children’s show with a slime workshop, fun challenges, soap bubbles, and nitrogen show.

Opposite Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah Road, Jumeirah 2, Dubai, Daily 24 hours. Tel:800 47 229. @huqqabazdubai

Huqqabaz Garden

For a serene breakfast setting surrounded by trees, greenery, and birds chirping, head to Huqqabaz Garden at the Mall of the Emirates for a dreamy breakfast. With a supervised children’s area, parents can kick back and relax outdoors while tucking into the delicious breakfast platter and refreshing ice shisha.

On Saturdays from 1pm, little ones can enjoy the immersive children’s show with a slime workshop, fun challenges, soap bubble and nitrogen show. Guests can also learn the art of candle-making with the candle workshop every Sunday at 11.30am, followed by the delicious breakfast platter.

Mall of the Emirates, Ground Floor Harvey Nichols and THAT concept store entrance, Dubai. 10am to 4am. Tel:800 47 229. @huqqabazgarden

Images: Provided