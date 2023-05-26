Ready to put a little shamrock ‘n roll into your weekend…

The sparkling F&B jewelry box of Yas Bay got a new emerald glint to it this week, with the opening of McAfferty’s Irish pub.

Dublin in size

Operating out of Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, this absolutely mammoth capital craic shack is now pouring pints of the black stuff, and generally adding some good ol’ Galway cheer to the vibrant leisure scene on the southern tip of Yas Island.

McAfferty’s has a global shamrock-shaped foot print, with three locations in Dubai (Wafi, JVC and Al Furjan), as well as pubs across the UK, Ireland and Spain.

unCorking

In addition to a top tier tipple selection, McAfferty’s has a reputation for serving up the customarily warm brand of Emerald Isle hospitality, live music, audacious happy hour deals (daily midday to 8pm), themed nights, brunches, ladies’ nights, quiz nights, drink promos, combo deals, big sports games on jumbo TVs and a menu of unadulterated pub grub classics.

We’re talking traditional Irish roasts (available daily), fish ‘n’ chips, sliders, curry, pies, burgers, potato done an incalculable number of ways and pizzas topped with creamy fondant mounds of Irish cheddar.

You can expect live solo artists and bands from artists such as Daniel Walsh and Johnny Banjo; and Conleth McGeary who inaugurated the board, for an opening Thursday night gig.

Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Yas Bay, open 9am to 2am daily. Tel: (058) 598 3623, @mccaffertysyas

Images: Hilton