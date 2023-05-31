This deal has us doing somersaults…

Ladies, if you’re looking for a luxe new pool day, then check this out. Chic Dubai beach club Summersalt is offering an exciting summer pool and beach pass, that gets ladies discounted entry of Dhs250 for the month of June. The only catch? You’ll need to arrange you next tan-topping session in the week, as this deal is valid from Monday to Thursday.

Sprawled along the Jumeirah Al Naseem beachfront, the elegant beach club’s exclusive pool and beach access means you can bask under the sun all day or lay by the poolside. With their relaxed and refined atmosphere, you can bring your gal pals for a blissful beachside catch up and expect to have a fun and relaxing time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Summersalt Beach Club (@summersaltbeachclub)

A sea of flavors beckons

Apart from their exceptional ambiance, Summersalt serves up a bold and vibrant menu. While the ladies day pass isn’t redeemable, if you’re here for the day, then you’ll want to sample these culinary delights. With a Nikkei style menu featuring dishes that are a marriage of Peruvian and Japanese cooking, you can expect to graze on tasty fare while enjoying views of the Burj Al Arab. It sounds like the perfect daycation to us.

Giving a chic European coastal charm, this is the perfect spot to feel like you’ve escaped the city.

Outside of the summer pool pass for ladies, regular entry options remain at Dhs800 on Monday to Thursday, with Dhs400 redeemable. Alternatively, you can pay Dhs500 every day for entry-only.

Summersault Beach Club, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Madinat Jumeirah, Dhs500 daily, Dhs800 Mon to Thurs, Dhs250 ladies pass, Mon to Thurs. Tel: (04) 366 7680. @summersaltbeachclub

Images: supplied/Instagram