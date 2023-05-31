Sponsored: Three brunch options that are big Ws for us…

With it’s network of internationally recognised, celebrity chef-lead, award winning homegrown and world class restaurants – there can’t be too many neigbourhoods whose culinary credentials could match that of The Palm Jumeirah.

And one of the epicentres of this growing haven of global gastronomy is W Dubai – The Palm. Strung along an absolutely stunning stretch of paradise island shoreline and in possession of an expertly curated collection of leisure attractions, the W delivers winning experiences every single day of the week.

Today, we’re taking a special look at the weekends – and the brunches in particular. Each has their own individual charms, but they all come with top tier food, impeccable service, outrageously good views and an exclusive 20 per cent discount for What’s On readers (bookings made in advance and valid until September 30, 2023). These are just three ways you can live your best brunch life at W Dubai – The Palm…

La Riviera Brunch at Torno Subito

Forget about stars in your eyes, stars in your mouth are what’s really important. Michelin Stars, like the one owned by this adventurous and authentic Massimo Bottura- conceived Italian restaurant. Diners can experience a true serving of ‘la dolce vita’ with a menu and ambiance inspired by a 1960s Italian Riviera aesthetic. You can choose to dine alfresco or in one of the colourful beach cabanas whilst enjoying soulful live music. Get 20 per cent off when quoting discount code at the time of booking: WHATSONTORNO.

Sat 1pm to 4pm, soft Dhs325, house Dhs425. Book a table on opentable.ae

Social Sunday Brunch at Akira Back

The second of two Michelin recognised restaurants with world-renowned celebrity chef helmsmen, offering brunch at W Dubai – The Palm is… Akira Back. This time it’s a Sunday affair, with a sharing style lunch centred around exceptional Japanese cuisine, great views and live entertainment. Get 20 per cent off when quoting discount code at the time of booking: WHATSONAKIRA.

Sun 1pm to 4pm, soft Dhs299, house Dhs399, Champagne Dhs599, kids six to 12 get 50 per cent discount on soft package. Book a table on opentable.ae

Sunday Family Brunch at LIV

This super family friendly brunch at LIV, W Dubai – The Palm comes with one particularly exciting bonus feature. In addition to live kids entertainment, an immaculate international buffet spread and plenty of beverage stations – visitors who find themselves LIV, laugh and loving brunch will also get free access to the beach, the famous WET Deck pool area and – parents, this is the real deal sweetener – kids’ club. Get 20 per cent off when quoting discount code at the time of booking: WHATSONLIV.

Sun 1pm to 4pm, soft Dhs249, house Dhs399, sparkling Dhs499, kids six to 12, Dhs149. Book a table on opentable.ae

