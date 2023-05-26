Sponsored: The lively brunch will return twice monthly starting next month…

This summer, getting a feel of Greece doesn’t need to come with the price of a plane ticket. Opa will transport you to the shores of the Mediterranean with its vibrant hospitality, delicious dishes, and unrivalled entertainment…

Popular Greek restaurant Opa is bringing back its summer brunch, for guests to enjoy twice per month. The brunch is inspired by ancient Greek mythology giving guests the opportunity to savour the true essence of Greek nature with live entertainment, traditional Greek dances, and plate-smashing.

The first brunch will take place on Saturday, June 10 from 12pm to 4pm. Packages start from Dhs395 for house beverages or upgrade to the bubbles package for Dhs445.

On the menu, guests can expect sharing-style appetizers such as tzatziki, spicy feta dip, crispy lamb hummus, tuna tartare, traditional meat pie, and Greek salad.

Main courses include lobster orzo, whole roasted seabass, and grilled marinated chicken kontosouvli, served with feta fries or grilled vegetables.

Of course, no Greek feast is complete without a sweet ending – and desserts there are aplenty. Choose from Opa’s special baklava sundae with pistachio cream, caramel Greek yogurt ice cream, and Milopita – a spiced apple, crispy phyllo served with vanilla ice cream and toasted almonds.

As well as delicious food, Opa’s unrivalled vibes are what make this summer brunch stand out. Throughout the afternoon there will be plenty of plate-smashing, traditional Greek dances, and a resident live DJ spinning tunes. Say Opa!

Clear your calendars and get ready to transport to the Greek islands this summer. To book a table, email reservations@opadubai.com or call (0)4 357 0557. Prior reservation is a must.

Opa, Fairmont Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Twice monthly on Saturdays, 12pm to 4pm. Dhs395 (house), Dhs445 (bubbly). Tel: (0)4 357 0557. opadubai.com