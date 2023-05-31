Sponsored: Stunning views are just the start of the story at this pearl of a rooftop…

If you’re not already aware of the unique power and beauty of Palm Jumeirah’s new rooftop hot spot Above Eleven, then dear reader, you are in for a very special sort of treat.

It’s a venue that was inspired by the original Bangkok concept, which sits above the electric nightlife of street Soi 11, dazzling revelers beneath a maze of arching neon branches.

Rise above it all

And now, towering over the buzzing, shoreline entertainment district of West Palm Beach — Above Eleven Dubai tees up some of the most impressive views across Dubai Marina, Ain Dubai and the wild horizon-chasing blues of the Gulf, that we’ve seen.

Pair that with a vibrant Peruvian-Japanese menu of cleverly curated cocktails; three distinct spheres of soireeing (including the restaurant, lounge, and sky bar); live entertainment; transportive design themes; an inescapable sensation of sophistication, and you find yourself with one of our top picks for places that show off this city in the best possible light.

When the sun goes down, come on up

With panoramic vistas of the sea, city and the slowly sinking sun, it is a natural choice for the discerning sundowner seeker. Head straight to the rooftop terrace for a picture-perfect setting for aperitifs. By way of serenade, there’s a smart ensemble of live entertainment lined up throughout the week, including a DJ, percussionist and clarinetist. And perhaps most surprisingly of all, the drinks and bites are enticingly, accessibly priced.

Caught between Cuzco and Tokyo

Make your way past Aztec-art-stained mirrors, banana leaf trees and caged rock sculpture to the venue’s dining room. Here flashes of mosaic break the botanical sprawl, with low-lighting, exposed brick and timber, and Mayan fabric stitching it all together.

Your dining expeditions come from a tale of two hemispheres. With traditional Peruvian dishes such as arroz con pato made with boneless duck leg confit, red snapper a lo macho, stunning Wagyu lomo saltado, seafood and vegetarian anticuchos (skewers); crispy fried calamari; and spicy, citrusy salsas and ceviche (order the signature seabass option for an authentic Incan trial).

And from Japan made-to-order maki rolls, nigiri, and sashimi; baos; tempura and cuts of Wagyu fired on a robatayaki grill. You’ll also find pure Peruvian-Japanese fusions across most sections of the menu. And the molten chocolate lava cake comes highly recommended as a way to adios the evening.

Make sure you reserve your table now before the rest of the world finds out about it.

Rooftop, West Palm Beach, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah. Sun to Thu, bar: 4pm to 1am, restaurant: 6pm to midnight. Fri to Sat, bar: 4pm to 2am, restaurant: 6pm to midnight. Tel: (04) 666 1420, @aboveelevendubai

Images: Provided