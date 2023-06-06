Sponsored: The ultimate Grecian getaway…

Nestled on West Palm Beach is the Grecian-inspired, Kyma. It’s a warm summer’s day and you and your gaggle of friends have decided to beat the heat and find an oasis to cool down at.

Where better to head to than a chilled pool that overlooks the lulling ocean? As you approach, you are welcomed by white beach sand and stunning loungers surrounding you. Relax in luxury and soak up the summer sun. The stunning interiors and breathtaking views of the Dubai skyline come together to provide the ultimate day of blissful relaxation.

You can opt for sunbeds, gazebos and cabanas throughout the week and on weekends. In the week a sunbed will cost Dhs200 per person, a gazebo is fit for two and will cost Dhs500, non-redeemable. While a cabana is fit for four and is priced at Dhs1,500 and also non-redeemable.

On the weekends, sunbeds are priced at Dhs250, gazebos Dhs700 non-redeemable and cabanas Dhs2,000 also non-redeemable.

Sunset dinner sessions

As you watch the skies turn from piercing blue to a warm orange hue, move to the stunning air-conditioned restaurant. The restaurant is open for dinner from 7pm until late.

Sit back and relax after a stellar day in the sun and enjoy the beautiful interiors as you dine on dishes that are inspired by the Grecian Isles. From chicken souvlaki to Kyma’s signature beef tartare, and Greek seabass or lobster salad – the options are endless. Surrounded by lush greenery and beautiful vibes, on weekends dinner is paired with live entertainment from Kyma’s traditional Bouzouki player every Friday and Saturday.

Kyma, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, beach access from 10am to sunset, restaurant open from 7pm til late, weekdays Dhs200 for sunbeds, Dhs500 for two in a gazebo, Dhs1,500 for four in a cabana, non-redeemable, weekends Dhs250 for sunbeds, Dhs700 for two in a gazebo, Dhs2,000 for four in a cabana. Tel: (0)4 666 5999, @kymabeachdubai

Images: Supplied