Sponsored: From VIP tables at Emirates Golf Club to gameplay at Topgolf Dubai, there are epic prizes to be won…

Calling all foodies and golf enthusiasts, we have some great news for you: Luxury lifestyle app Viya is giving away tons of fantastic prizes with every Dhs200 spent at selected golf club restaurants in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Viya has joined forces with Emirates Golf Club, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Yas Links Abu Dhabi, and Yas Acres Golf & Country Club to bring exciting prizes to its members this summer, available until August 30.

To be in with a chance to dine, earn, and win, all you have to do is download the Viya app and start earning points at these selected restaurants:

Roots Bar & Kitchen, Yas Acres Golf & Country Club, Abu Dhabi

Acres Grill House, Yas Acres Golf & Country Club, Abu Dhabi

The Black Room, Yas Acres Golf & Country Club, Abu Dhabi

Hickory’s restaurant, Yas Links Abu Dhabi

Hawksbill Restaurant, Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Abu Dhabi

Crafty Fox, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai

Spike Bar, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai

Once you have spent Dhs200 (per visit to any of the above restaurants), make sure you scan the QR code on the app to be entered into the raffle draw.

What’s up for grabs?

Prizes include one free drink a day for a whole year, a Viya access pass, a VIP table for six to watch the Rugby World Cup at Emirates Golf Club, gameplay at Topgolf Dubai, the chance to play golf on the UAE’s top courses, and more.

Winners will be announced on August 31.

How to use the Viya app

To get started, all you need to do is download the free Viya app via Google Play or the App Store, then register your details and complete your profile.

Not only will you have access to exclusive offers and discounts within the app, but you’ll also earn rewards in the form of Viya loyalty points. For every Dhs10 you spend with a Viya partner, you’ll earn Dhs1 to use on future experiences.

dubaigolf.com

Images: Supplied