Enjoy an island getaway for a cool summer rate just for UAE residents 

Would you believe it if we told you that island bliss is just located four kilometres away from Dubai? This summer, UAE and GCC residents can spend their summer at Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort at a discounted rate thanks to the resident’s deal.

Located on the iconic World Islands archipelago, you will be treated to balmy waters, soft sand and unbeatable views of the Dubai skyline from your very own private island resort – all for a cool 35 per cent discount.

The summer offer includes a daily buffet breakfast for two plus a resort credit of Dhs200 which you can redeem on spa treatments or at the island’s restaurants.

Food is a lavish experience at Anantara World Islands Dubai. You can enjoy a gourmet breakfast on the unique Hamacland floating lounge or indulge in an array of Arabic and Indian dishes at Qamar. For lunch, there are Medditrenean flavours from seafood and pasta that await at Helios.

If you want to try something new, add on a floating breakfast tray dining experience. Not only is it unique, but you can share the moment with your loved one in your own space, and it will even make for a great snap on the ‘Gram. To avail, you will need to stay in a private pool villa category. It will cost you Dhs350 and is valid during breakfast and lunch hours.

For some moments of peace, opt for the soothing bath experience for Dhs400. You will be treated to a romantic bath setup complete with flower petals, ambient candles and even spa bath products allowing the stress to melt away. You will also find a number of other relaxing treatments on the Anantara Spa menu where you can allow yourself to be pampered in the sanctuary rooms or in your own private beachside cabana.

Sports fans, you aren’t forgotten as there are activities available from beach volleyball, jet skiing, paddle boarding and a high-adrenaline banana boat ride.

Prices start from Dhs1,200 per couple.

Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort, South America, World Islands, from Dhs1,200. Tel: (0)4 567 8777, anantara.com