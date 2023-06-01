Sponsored: Two courses of fine French fare are just Dhs120…

For over a decade, La Cantine du Faubourg has invited diners to enjoy the fabulous, high-fashion feel of Paris in Dubai at its Emirates Towers outpost. The upscale French dining institution combines sound, music, image, art and food to create one of the sleekest spots in town, whether it’s for a relaxed weekend brunch or an evening of decadent dining.

Among its most popular offerings is the luxe business lunch, where guests can enjoy the expertly finessed French fare in a setting that’s suitably stylish for the glamorous crowd that frequent it. Found inside Emirates Towers, the venue is one that’s contemporary and bold in style, with rattan furniture, oversized plants and bespoke artworks.

Whether you’re escaping the office, impressing clients, or just meeting friends for a midday catch-up, this is your sign to book in a business lunch at La Cantine. Business lunch is served up every day during the week from 12pm to 2.45pm, and includes a choice of a starter and a main for Dhs120. It can also be upgraded to add a sweet dessert for just Dhs20, or a glass of wine for Dhs40.

The lunch menu draws inspiration from the vibrant flavours of the French capital, fused with the diverse Dubai palette, with dishes masterminded by renowned Dubai-based chef, Gilles Bousquet. Start light with a quinoa salad with red pepper puree or feta cheese; or indulge in a wagyu beef carpaccio drizzled with mango and soy. When you move to mains, choices include a slow roasted lamb lag with compote onion and baby potato; or a John Dory fillet with summer vegetables.

Dessert makes for a suitably refined conclusion to the afternoon, with a choice of peach, vanilla crumble and yoghurt ice cream, or chocolate millefeuille.

La Cantine, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, DIFC, weekdays 12pm to 2.45pm, from Dhs120. Tel: (0)4 352 7105, lacantine.ae / @lacantinedubai