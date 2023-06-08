The famed Okku experience returns…

For 10 years, upscale Japanese restaurant Okku was at the top of its game, consistently recognised among Dubai’s best homegrown restaurants. It closed its doors back in 2018, but the Okku team promised it would return to a new venue in the near future. And we can now confirm that the award-winning Japanese restaurant, bar and lounge will reopen its doors at Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah on Monday, June 12.

With Okku 2.0, we are promised the same famed Okku fine dining experience from the gorgeous setting, attentive service and of course, delicious contemporary Japanese cuisine with a twist.

The new chic space provides an immersive atmosphere for your dining experience. A 20-meter sushi bar and robata grill will be found centre stage in the main restaurant where guests will be wowed by a culinary show. For a more relaxed atmosphere, Okku Lounge offers luxurious seating with a glam central bar. The iconic venue even brage an intimate private dining room with stunning interiors, privacy, elegance and personalised service.

The interiors reflect a Japanese design and culture complete with traditional Yakisugi decorative wooden panels and signature stone walls with accents of mandarin, bergamot, and orange blossom. The ArtBeat Gallery showcases several bespoke Japanese-inspired artworks and you’ll even find eight stunning 3D-printed Samurai soldiers standing 2.20 meters high.

What’s On the menu?

Crafted by expert chefs from the original OKKU and from around the world and each dish is given a unique twist. Diners can expect the Japanese classics, of course, and adventurous new creations. Fans of the restaurant will find the classic ‘O’ style dishes including wagyu beef and foie-gras kushiyaki, tuna on crispy rice and more. You’ll even find their unique 1.7kg Japanese bone-in wagyu rib of beef on the menu and even kobe beef is available upon special request.

Each dish will be made from only fresh and high-quality ingredients and Okku even goes the extra mile, flying in fresh fish and super high-grade wagyu beef from Japan.

For sips, Okku has uniquely crafted cocktails bursting with flavour, which will only further enhance your dining experience. The skilled bartenders will recommend the perfect cocktail to pair with your starters, mains and desserts.

For grape fans, Okku is home to an impressive cellar with over 300 labels. So whether you’re looking for a light and refreshing white, a bold and flavourful red, or something sparkling, you’re bound to find it here.

On the entertainment front, there will be resident DJs and artists performing at the venue.

Okku opens its doors on Monday, June 12. For bookings, call 04 666 5166 or email reservations@okkudxb.com

Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Palm West Beach, opening on June 12, Tel: (0)4 666 1566. okku.com

Images: Supplied