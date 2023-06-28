They sell fresh produce too…

Looking to get some fresh produce on the go, while also fueling up on a cheeky coffee or milkshake? Look no further than the Rumailah Farm drive-thru located on Jumeirah Road, in Dubai.

Dubai is a city of convenience and we love it when we can grab a coffee on the go. However, Rumailah Farm has turned up the dials and you can now grab fresh whole milk, six fresh eggs as well as coffee, gelato and milkshakes to boot – all at a convenient drive-thru.

Rumailah Farm is the UAE’s first Jersey cow milk farm, and its herd of over 400 Jersey cattle are naturally grazed and milked locally to produce the freshest and creamiest dairy produce which can now be purchased at the drive-thru on Jumeirah road.

What do you call a cow in an earthquake? A milk-shake

Originally located in Fujairah, the farm opened the Dubai drive-thru on Tuesday, June 20. On the menu, you will find a selection of hot and cold coffees where prices start from Dhs16.

Considering how hot the weather has been recently, we opted for a strawberry milkshake (Dhs18) and an espresso milkshake (Dhs18). The milkshakes were thick, fresh and full of flavour. The drive-thru does offer dairy-free alternatives.

We also noticed that we could purchase produce from the drive-thru which at first found very amoosing (sorry). Eggs are priced at Dh1 per egg while a two litre of milk costs a competitive Dhs13.

Udder fun

Rumailah Farm produces milk, butter, laban ice cream, and ghee, which is distributed to companies around the emirates and sold at the coffee shops in Fujairah, Dibba and now the drive-thru in Dubai.

You can book in for one of two farm tours at their farm in Fujairah, which offer fun for the whole family. The Full Farmers Package (Dhs350) runs once per week and starts at 6am sharp. It includes a fresh farm breakfast, milking, ice cream sampling, and a production tour. Then there’s the basic tour package (Dhs150) which happens daily at 4pm, where you’ll get to enjoy a tour of the facilities, milking and ice cream sampling.

Rumailah Farm, 809 Jumeirah Street, Umm Suqeim, open daily 7am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 333 0001 @rumailahfarm

Images: Socials