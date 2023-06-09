Sponsored: Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai brings the Balearics to you…

The Nikki Beach brand is probably best known for its salubrious global network of beach clubs, iconic pool parties and making sure the good life comes with enviable sun tans and seductive stories.

But it’s the Nikki Beach Resort & Spa part of the luxe leisure operation that we’re most keen on celebrating right now. The Dubai resort is located just a few beat-backed skips away from the famous beach club, making it enticingly fiesta-adjacent. The design themes of uncontrived luxury, attention to detail and modern minimalism run through the communal areas of the hotel, and out into the 15 private villas.

Villa Amoré

Chief amongst the reasons we’re on the campaign trail to promote Nikki Beach Resort & Spa’s private villas for your summer staycation is how they blend the seemingly paradoxical geography of near and far. They’re easily accessible from every corner of the GCC, but their setting; lush botanical surrounds; Mediterranean architectural themes – and the fact the weather’s usually a couple of degrees cooler out on the Pearl Jumeirah island mean that they feel a million miles away from the dizzying pace of mainland Dubai.

Each of these stylishly-appointed secluded sanctuaries comes with incredible facilities, including a private pool and lounging areas, but there are several specific villa options to help you finesse your stay.

Beach villas of course give privileged unfiltered access to the beach; Garden Villas wear a rich canopy of green and come with a uniquely private pool that makes them ideal for much needed me-time. These villas come with one and two-bedroom options, but the jewel in the property portfolio crown — is the aptly named, Ultimate Villa – a duplex of unimpeachable party pedigree, arriving on the scene with an audaciously spacious pool, three bedrooms, a large two tier terrace space and private parking.

Villa added extras

All stays come with a long and lazy breakfast (available to take any time, so no need to rush the lie-in) and access to the communal pool, beach, and Tone Gym as well as the Nikki Beach Club.Partly because the villlas are so private, they’re just as appropriate for groups of friends as they are for families and offer a trip with the all the allure of the Greek Islands, without the visa, budget airline, Euro note confusion and language barrier dramas. Best of all, with rates from just Dhs6,000 per night and 30 per cent off for the WHOLE SUMMER, it will likely cost you a significant lot less too.

To book, please Tel: (04) 376 6000, reservations.dubai@nikkibeachhotels.com

