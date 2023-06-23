Sponsored: A stay four, pay three deal, 20 per cent off dining, and a Dhs200 shopping credit…

The Eid break is fast approaching, and if you’re staying in the city but looking for a last-minute escape then look no further than JA The Resort. With a choice of three distinct hotel experiences, 25 restaurants and some 40 experiences across this ultimate emporium of fun, there’s truly something for everyone.

And this Eid, the integrated resort is rolling out the red carpet for five-days of Eid fun from Wednesday June 28 to Saturday July 2, inviting guests to stay, dine and celebrate. The Eid festival comes with plenty of live entertainment, plus endless-family fun. From bouncy castles to thrilling rodeo rides, face painting, and much more, it’s a family affair at JA The Resort this Eid.

Stay longer this Eid, and when you book for four nights you’ll only pay for three. But that’s not all, you’ll get 20 per cent off dining at the array of restaurants, a Dhs200 shopping voucher to spend on your trip, and an automatic upgrade to the JA Discovery Gold Membership. You’ll just need to quote promo code JA-EID when booking.

So you know you want to plan your Eid break around JA The Resort. Now is where the fun begins. You’ll get to pick between checking-in at one of three unique hotel experiences. JA Lake View offers a contemporary look and feel, prime golf course views, and guest rooms that all come with balconies. The family-friendly JA Palm Tree Court is a truly serene all-suite beachfront escape, then there’s JA Beach Hotel, with original hotel that offers traditional design, private marina and lush hotel gardens.

There’s endless activities to keep you busy, with no less than 40 experiences to try across the resort. Little ones can look forward to endless hours of fun at the Splash Park and Splash Pad, while adults can try their hand at horseriding, watersports, shooting, kayaking, surfing and so much more. Looking for something a little more low-tempo? The resort unrolls along a gorgeous 800 metre stretch of private beach, where you can perch up and dip between the sand and the swimming pool. There’s also Calm Spa, where you can bliss out with a relaxing treatment.

On the food front, guests can choose from no less than 25 restaurants and bars, many of which will have specials on during Eid. Alongside the impressive culinary offering, it’s all served up to live entertainment including DJs, belly dancers, Tanoura dancers, fire shows and more.

JA The Resort, Jebel Ali, Dubai, Eid deals from Wednesday June 28 to Saturday July 2. Tel: (0)4 814 5500. WhatsApp: (0)50 941 4663, Email: reservations@jaresorts.com. jaresortshotels.com