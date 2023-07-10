10 of our favourite products to summer-fy your home
From summer dining inspiration to statement furniture, here are ten homeware pieces to brighten up your home…
House of Flair crockery
Based in the UAE, House of Flair is a summery and colourful tableware boutique. From salad bowls to centrepieces, cutlery to tablecloths, the items are affordable, chic, and perfect to brighten up the everyday. @houseofflairdubai
Mercedes Salazar table decor
Now’s the time to go all out with tableware, from colourful placemats to cute napkin rings. Bringing the ocean inside, Mercedes Salazar’s Seychelles- inspired home collection, found at THAT Concept Store, features crochet, textures, and bright colours, making for eye-catching pieces that are evocative of barefoot luxury. @thatconceptstore
Marine Garden fish and seaweed glass
The next time you make a cocktail at home, make sure you do so in style with this set of colourful fish glasses from Ounass. These handcrafted glasses and jugs are adorned with playful fish motifs and a seaweed accent, slowly sinking as the glass fills up. Hey, it’s five o’clock somewhere… @ounass
Sunnylife backgammon cocktail tray
Stylish yet practical, this backgammon cocktail tray is what summer hosting dreams are made of. We’re picturing long summer afternoons spent playing fun board games with family and friends, and this backgammon set, complete with playing pieces and dice, is perfect for your next gathering. @revolvemena
Assouline candles
Known for their iconic coffee table books, luxurious publishers Assouline recently launched a stunning travel-inspired scented candle collection. Travel to Ibiza with bergamot, apple, and patchouli or escape to Tulum with the earthy aromas of sage and black pepper. Whether you’ve visited the location – or not – these are worth every dirham. @assouline
Home and Soul ceramic vases
Add a Mediterranean feeling to your home with ceramics from local furniture shop Home and Soul. Oozing with personality, the ceramic vases are all handmade with a rustic terracotta finish and would look great inside or outside with your favourite dried flowers or pampas. @homeandsoulfurniture
Tekla bath towels
Copenhagen’s home linen label Tekla are known for their cool and sustainable homeware, from pyjamas to bath towels. Made from organic cotton, the towels come in chic prints, are gentle on the skin and hair, and absorb water quicker than normal towels. @teklafabrics
Goshá everlasting flowers
Floral atelier Goshá can add sophistication to any room. For those who aren’t naturally gifted with green fingers, Goshá’s collection of everlasting flowers are the perfect choice, requiring zero maintenance. Made from designer dries and preserved florals, these beautiful bouquets will enhance your home for years to come. @gosha.flowers
Vertical Design neon lights
Add a little technicolour to your life with a dazzling statement neon light. Vertical Design is the first neon and LED light studio in Dubai. Making all designs from scratch, you can also customise your own design on their website. @verticaldesign_dxb
Wood Culture lounge chair
Made from Sungkai wood, this lounge chair is the perfect reading nook. The natural material works well with a number of interiors, from contemporary to boho, with a laid- back elegance that looks beautiful in any room. @woodculturedxb
Images: Provided/Social