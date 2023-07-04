Sponsored: From the return of Modesh World to the brilliant discounts…

Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) is back, and if you’re staying in the city this summer, that means there’s heaps to look forward to. This 10-week spectacle, running until September 3, is about so much more than just shopping (although there’s plenty of that to be done too), with exclusive events, experiences and pop-ups happening across the city.

Here’s 4 fabulous events you won’t want to miss this summer.

Enjoy discounted shopping with the VAT free weekend

Ready, set shop: DSS is the perfect time to snap up a bargain and shop for your summer essentials. This weekend, from July 7 to 9, participating retailers are offering 5 per cent extra off the total bill. This is a shopping event you won’t want to miss.

Movie magic takes over Reel Cinemas

From summer flicks to blockbuster hits, Movie Magic is in the air this Dubai Summer Surprises. Must-see movies are coming to a cinema screen near you including Greta Gerwig’s live-action Barbie, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One and Mr Ex. Watch your favourite stars this summer at Reel Cinemas in Dubai Mall, Springs Souk and Dubai Marina Mall. Until August 2, not only can you see the latest film releases and tuck into your favourite cinema snacks, you can also look forward to memorable cast appearances, unmissable pop-up events, special screenings, raffles and so much more. Pass the popcorn and plan your visit.

Modesh World returns

Modesh and Dana are back for a 23rd year, and this emporium of family-friendly fun at World Trade Center keeps getting better. This year, the free-to-enter edutainment destination is packed with themed games, creative learning zones and fun activities that will entertain visitors of all ages.

Plus, on Fridays there’s a special surprise on stage, which you’ll only discover on the day. From freebies to competitions and discounts, you won’t want to miss it. Find out more here.

Kids go free

Family days out and weekend getaways can quickly add up, but this year there’s more than 90 hotels and attractions in Dubai inviting little ones to embrace a summer of fun that won’t cost parents a dirham. From hotel stays at The Ritz-Carlton Dubai and Lapita, to free entry at At The Top and Madame Tussauds, discover them all here.

