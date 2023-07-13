If you thought jelly for dessert made you quiver with excitement, you’re in for a treat…

An electrifying experience lands in Abu Dhabi this weekend as The National Aquarium welcomes a new exhibit called ‘The Invasion.’ The ominously-named exhibit is a one-of-a-kind live jellyfish exhibition opening on Saturday July 15.

The exhibition will house several fascinating varieties of jellyfish, including stinging sea nettles, UFO-like moon jellies, upside-down ones that farm sunlight and giant energetic blubbers. Additionally, the jellyfish will be displayed in specialised aquariums that keep them in permanent aquatic suspension, as part of extensive efforts made by marine biologists who have mastered the creatures’ life cycle within specialised breeding facilities.

As likely as ‘The Invasion’ is to evoke imagery of a ‘Deep Blue Sea’ style sci-fi blockbuster, the exhibition borrows its name from a term used when blooms of jellyfish appear suddenly, and for no apparent reason. ‘The Invasion’ follows continued initiatives by the The National Aquarium aimed at housing the most diverse collection of animals in the region. The marine life attraction in Al Qana is home to 46,000 creatures spread across 10 zones and cared for by a team of 80 sea-life experts.

Access to The Invasion is included with all-access tickets, which are priced at Dhs190. This gets you full access to the aquarium’s zones, as well as the glass bottom boat tour.

If you’re looking for more places to get acquainted with the wildlife, flora and fauna of the world, Abu Dhabi’s growing collection of attractions can help. Alongside The National Aquarium, spots like the Arabian Wildlife Park at Sir Bani Yas Island and Jubail Mangrove Park offer a total immersion into an array of wildlife.

The Invasion, The National Aquarium, Al Qana, Abu Dhabi, daily 10am to 10pm, tickets from Dhs190. thenationalaquarium.ae

Image: Supplied