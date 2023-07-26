Sponsored: Time for that summer shopping spree…

If you’ve been meaning to go on a shopping spree for that makeover, then you’re in luck as the Abu Dhabi Summer Shopping Season is here – just in time to get your items crossed off the list.

The capital’s biggest sale of the year returns where shoppers can snap up discounts up to 80 per cent across more than 25 malls and 3,500 retailers. The sale runs during the Abu Dhabi Summer Shopping Season until September 10.

Additionally, Abu Dhabi Retail is offering the chance to win some cool prices to help you keep your summer buzzing with excitement. The daily prize giveaway includes staycations, beach passes, culinary experiences, spa discounts and so much more. All shoppers have to do is spend Dhs300 in one transaction at any participating mall in Abu Dhabi to play the ‘Shop, Scratch and Win’ competition online via the Abu Dhabi Retail website from August 1 to 31.

What else can you get up to besides shopping?

If you want to give your bank account a bit of a break, you can still participate in Abu Dhabi Summer Shopping Season and check out the cool activations happening around the city.

The calendar of events includes a number of different experiences from masterclasses to workshops, and much more.

A number of events and experiences will also take place at Abu Dhabi’s premier malls – perfect indoor fun for the whole family. In the past, some of these events include a bag styling session with Carolina Herrera and a personalized beauty masterclass with Kiko Milano, and we can expect similar events to take place in the future.

Some of the top malls to head to include Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi Mall, The Galleria Mall, Al Maryah Island, and Marina Mall Abu Dhabi. Events are set to take place every week this summer until September 8.

Images: Supplied by Abu Dhabi Retail