Sponsored: Can’t travel to Greece? Opa is bringing Greece to you…

Oh-so-Instagrammable Opa is known for its traditional Greek dishes coupled with authentic live entertainment. This summer, if you can’t make it to the alluring Greek isles, Opa is bringing the vibrant party scene to you with the return of its exclusive summer brunch.

Greek dreaming, summer brunching

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OPA Dubai (@opadubai)

Rooted in traditional Greek experiences, Opa provides its guests with a stunning and eventful dining experience at every turn. From Zorba dancing to plate smashing, the entertainment makes for an unforgettable afternoon. When you pair this with Greek live music and top tunes, you can be assured that all of your senses are transported to Greece at Opa.

On the menu, you can expect a four-course menu of Greek classics including Kataifi feta, calamari Kalamaki, souvlaki and even a cheeky milopita dessert. If you’re a group bigger than eight people you can enjoy a sharing-style menu, otherwise you have the choice of one starter, main and dessert.

Taking place twice a month throughout the summer, Opa’s summer brunch is an exclusive event that brings together the best of the restaurants’ cuisine with its energetic celebratory entertainment. Summer brunch takes place until October and the next brunch date is available for booking on Saturday, July 22 from 12pm to 4pm, so get your calendar cleared.

The history of Opa

Born on a small Greek island, in a quaint and charming kitchen owner Thassos spent years perfecting his favourite dishes. When his son relocated to Dubai, Thassos decided there weren’t enough Greek restaurants in the city and Opa was born.

Before long the brand built on Greek cuisine, culture and passion spread worldwide to Saint-Tropez, Mumbai, Bahrain and Doha.

Opa, Fairmont Dubai, Trade Centre Area, brunch takes place every other Saturday until October, next brunch on July 22 from 12pm to 4pm, Dhs395 house, Dhs445 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 357 0557 @opadubai

Images: Supplied