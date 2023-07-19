Sponsored: There’s something for everyone to enjoy at Fairmont The Palm this summer…

One of the great things about spending a scorching summer in Dubai is the discounted hotel and pool day deals. Fairmont The Palm is inviting UAE residents to beat the heat with a relaxing staycation on the shores of Palm West Beach with hot summer offers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FAIRMONT THE PALM (@fairmontthepalm)

Whether a mid-week stay or a weekend escape, residents can check in between now and August 31, from as little as Dhs449 per night, with an additional 25 per cent discount at the hotel restaurants such as Little Miss India, Frevo, and BA Boldly Asian (but is not applicable to shisha and tobacco).

Plus, the staycation deal also includes a delicious two-for-one offer on breakfast and dinner buffets.

With a plethora of facilities available to guests, Fairmont The Palm is an idyllic way to unwind, with a pool to lounge in during the day, water sports activities, a health club, spa, as well as a leisure lounge and a kids club for the little ones.

Top stay for foodies…

Fairmont The Palm is also the perfect place to experience delicious cuisines from around the world. From delicious food at Michelin Guide-selected Little Miss India to authentic Brazilian nights at Frevo.

Plus, kickstart your weekend with the night brunch at Ba-Boldly Asian. From 6pm onwards, there are artisan cocktails and dishes inspired by the playful streets of Tokyo, party vibes with classics and cult favourites with the resident DJ on the decks.

To snag your ultimate summer staycation, make sure to book through The Fairmont The Palm’s reservations email (thepalm.reservations@fairmont.com) or phone up to two days before check-in. Guests must use the code UAE2023 to book their staycation, to ensure their discounted offers.

Upon arrival, all you need to do is present your Emirates ID at check-in, and your summer holiday starts right away.

Fairmont The Palm, Palm West Beach, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 457 3388, fairmont.com/palm

Images: Provided