If you’ve been dreaming of packing your bags for a weekend escape this summer, then stop dreaming and start booking. With the 72 hour JA Hotels & Resorts flash sale, you can get 50 per cent off room rates this week when you book between Friday July 14 and Sunday July 16.

The flash sale is valid on stays at four of JA Hotels & Resorts’ excellent collection of Dubai properties, whether you’re heading for the Hatta mountains or the shores of Jebel Ali. The half price discount will apply to all room categories too, whether you’re splashing out on a suite or looking for a family room with space for everyone.

And it’s valid on stays right through until September 30, so even if you plan to check-in a little later in the summer, you can still take advantage of these wallet-friendly rates.

As part of the offer, kids up to 12 years old get to stay and dine for free this summer. So, you’ve got yourself an unforgettable family escape that won’t break the bank.

So let’s take a closer look at the hotels included in the 72-hour summer saver…

JA The Resort

For action-packed getaways and endless activities, few Dubai staycations can compare to the supersized JA The Resort. Home to a trio of hotels, more than a dozen restaurants and activities that range from shooting to watersports, you can drop-and-flop by the beach or fill every hour with a new experience.

JA Ocean View Hotel

For a city-centric getaway right on the beachfront, there’s JA Ocean View Hotel in the heart of buzzing Jumeirah Beach Residence.

JA Hatta Fort Hotel

Looking to head a little further out of town? Make the UAE’s first mountain resort, JA Hatta Fort, your destination of choice. Spend your days relaxing in the tranquil surrounds or make the most of the local nature with an early morning hike, sunset kayak or a nightcap under the starry sky.

The Manor by JA

For those looking to shop ’till they drop, there’s The Manor by JA, a stylish address minutes from Festival Plaza and Ibn Battuta Mall.

For reservations, Tel: (0)4 814 5500, WhatsApp: (0)50 941 4663, email: reservations@jaresorts.com or visit jaresortshotels.com