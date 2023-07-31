Here’s some fascinating info that could knock the windaloo out of you…

Spice lovers in the UAE, you are now officially residents of sco-ville.

While it continues to smash records with tremendous strides in a multitude of spheres, the UAE has just been confirmed as the fourth in the world among top markets for Indian spices in 2022-2023, as announced by the Spice Board of India.

That’s right, it’s hot in the emirates in more ways than one.

While you’ve likely enjoyed the presence of Indian spices in your food at some point, they’re also used extensively in Arab cuisine and in South Asian food, widely available in the Gulf. As well, popular spices like cardamom, cinnamon, saffron and ginger also add inimitable kick to steaming cups of tea and coffee, which are a household staple here in the emirates. That could well explain why The UAE leads GCC markets, with Saudi Arabia also finding a spot inside the top 12.

Adding to the flavourful fervour is the 14th World Spice Congress, which will serve as an ideal platform for spice traders, regulatory authorities, import associations and trade officials from the GCC. The event is planned to be held in Mumbai, India from September 15 to 17, and will serve as a platform for stakeholders to analyse and discuss the latest trends, ongoing challenges and the way forward for the spice business.

India produces 75 spices out of the 109 varieties listed by the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO). Their exports are reported to have risen by 40 per cent, only in the months of April and May this year, according to figures released by the Spices Board. Incredible sta-taste-ics, indeed.