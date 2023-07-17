Sponsored: Enjoy a one-hour spa treatment followed by brunch with house drinks at Anantara The Palm for just Dhs799…

Looking for a Saturday that combines both blissfuly relaxation and gourmet dining? Then you need to book Beauty and the Feast, a new experience at Anantara The Palm that combines a one-hour spa treatment with a buffet brunch extravaganza all for just Dhs799.

It kicks off with an indulgent experience at Anantara Spa, a relaxing oasis that’s set on the calming waterways, from 9am to 12pm. Here, guests are invited to bliss out with a 60-minute spa treatment sure to take the stress out of summer. The impressive choice ranges from the Anantara Signature Massage to the rejuvenating deep tissue massage, Hammam or a glow-inducing facial, all designed to leave guests feeling refreshed and revitalised.

Suitably relaxed, guests can then utilise the spa facilities to prep and pamper ahead of another beloved Dubai pasttime, brunch. Few feasts compare to Crescendo, as Saturday afternoons see the all-day dining restaurant at Anantara The Palm transform into a lavish buffet bonanza. Taking place from 1pm to 4pm on Saturdays, live cooking stations take gourmands around the world, with fresh seafood, cooked to order meats and fresh salads, and you won’t want to miss several visits to the decadent dessert array. This delightful brunch experience is paired with a selection of house beverages, so you can sip your way through a fabulous summer afternoon.

The spa and brunch deal is available on Saturdays throughout summer until September 30, priced at Dhs799.

Beauty and The Feast, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, spa access 9am to midday, brunch 1pm to 4pm, Saturdays, until September 30, Dhs799. Tel: (0)4 567 8304, anantara.com