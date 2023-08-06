Sponsored: From brilliant brunches to refreshing pool days and family-friendly staycations…

There’s so many reasons to enjoy summer at Vida Hotels & Resorts. Their collection of boutique retreats across Dubai and the UAE offer refreshing pool days, gourmet brunches and brilliant staycation deals.

Here’s 6 ways to spend the summer with Vida Hotels & Resorts.

Brunch in Bleu at Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club

Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club is the brand’s latest opening in Dubai. At all-day dining restaurant Origins, Saturdays are for waterfront views, a seafood-focused spread and free-flowing drinks with their Brunch in Bleu.

Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club, 1pm to 4pm, Saturday, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house. Tel: (0)4 550 8888

Hillside Brunch at Vida Emirates Hills

A Saturday brunch with pool access, unlimited drinks and hillside views? Head to Origins at Vida Emirates Hills every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm and enjoy tasty bites, free-flowing sips and dips in the pool with lush views.

Vida Emirates Hills, 1pm to 4pm, Saturday, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house. Tel: (0)4 872 8888

Make a splash at Vida Creek Harbour

Dubai’s most stunning sunset spot, soak up the views and vibes with a pool day at Vida CreekHarbour. The gorgeous infinity pool is the perfect spot to top up your tan while soaking up the stunning skyline vistas. Through the week, you’ll pay Dhs150 for a pool pass, with Dhs100 redeemable; or upgrade to a cabana where you pay Dhs350 and get it all back to spend on sips and bites.

Vida Creek Harbour, daily 7am to 9pm, Dhs150 with Dhs100 redeemable valid Mon to Fri. Tel: (0)4 428 8888

Keep cool by the pool at Vida Downtown

Get your tan on in the heart of the city with a pool day at Vida Downtown. Snap up one of the luxe cabanas that dot the pool edge and dip between the temperature-controlled water and the shade of your day bed. Included in the Dhs150 price tag, you’ll also get a healthy bento box lunch and two house drinks.

Vida Downtown, daily 12pm to 8pm, Dhs150. Tel: (0)4 428 6888

Sip and dip at Manzil Downtown

Beat the heat with the daily happy hour at Manzil Downtown. Available every day from 4pm to 8pm, perch up at the poolside for a laid back sundowner by the poolside, where drinks start from a wallet-friendly Dhs25.

Manzil Downtown, daily from 4pm to 8pm, drinks from Dhs25. Tel: (0)4 428 5888

Fun in the Sun at Vida Beach Resort Umm Al Quwain

Looking to escape the city? Pack your bags and getaway to Vida Beach Resort Umm Al Quwain and experience the perfect blend of relaxation and excitement. Book by September 30 for stays until October 15, and you’ll get 35 per cent off suite and chalet bookings.

Book now via Tel: (0)6 706 5000

vidahotels.com