In celebration of Warner Brothers celebrating its 100th birthday, Emirate Airlines has partnered with the mega movie house to add 100 new films to their ICE inflight entertainment system. The capsule collection will feature classic films and documentaries that we all know and love.

The new films will be rolled out across Emirates flights from September 1, 2023, so if you have any travel plans, you’ll want to get your film-watching schedule sorted before the flight.

Through the ages

The collection of films will come as an addition to the already pretty extensive list of flicks for you to catch while you wait for the flight to end. The film collection will include films from throughout Warner Brothers’ time as an entertainment studio.

You can catch classics including films from as early as the 1930s that have been remastered for your viewing pleasure such as The Wizard of Oz (1939) and Gone with the Wind (1939) all the way through some of the latest releases including Dune (2021) and Elvis (2022)

Emirates is the first airline to bring Warner Bros. centennial celebration to the skies with this unique collection of entertainment. The collection will also include four Max Original documentary specials showing the rich history of the movie studio.

The documentaries tell the story of the entertainment studio and features insights and first person stories from the people who have made the Warner Bros the special place that it is today.

Full list of films

The early days

42nd Street (1933), The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938), The Wizard of Oz (1939), Gone with the Wind (1939).

The 40s and 50s, see

The Maltese Falcon (1941), Casablanca (1942), National Velvet (1944), Gaslight (1944), Key Largo (1948), The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948), Strangers on a Train (1951), A Streetcar Named Desire (1951), Singin’ in the Rain (1952), The Bad and the Beautiful (1952), The Band Wagon (1953), Rebel Without a Cause (1955), Giant (1956), The Searchers (1956), A Face in the Crowd (1957), Ben-Hur (1959), Rio Bravo (1959).

The 60s and 70s, man

What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962), Doctor Zhivago (1965), Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966), The Dirty Dozen (1967), Bonnie and Clyde (1967), Cool Hand Luke (1967), 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968), Bullitt (1968), Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971), Mean Streets (1973), Blazing Saddles (1974), Dog Day Afternoon (1975), All the President’s Men (1976), Superman (1978), Being There (1979).

Pure 80s and 90s nostalgia

Gremlins (1984), The Color Purple (1985), The Goonies (1986), Little Shop of Horrors (1986), Full Metal Jacket (1987), Empire of the Sun (1987), Lethal Weapon (1987), Beetlejuice (1988), Bird (1988), Driving Miss Daisy (1989), When Harry Met Sally… (1989), Batman (1989), Goodfellas (1990), The Bodyguard (1992), Unforgiven (1992), Free Willy (1993), The Shawshank Redemption (1994), The Mask (1994), Before Sunrise (1995), Before Sunset (2004), Dumb and Dumber (1994), Space Jam (1996), The Green Mile (1999), The Iron Giant (1999), The Matrix (1999).

Brand new and worth a rewatch

Best in Show (2000), The Matrix Reloaded (2003), The Matrix Revolutions (2003), The Matrix Resurrections (2021), Ocean’s Eleven (2001), The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers (2002), The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King (2003), Mystic River (2003), The Notebook (2004), Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005), Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008), The Dark Knight Rises (2012), Hairspray (2007), Invictus (2009), Inception (2010), Gravity (2013), The Conjuring (2013), Man of Steel (2013), The Lego Movie (2014), Interstellar (2014), Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), It (2017), It Chapter Two (2019), Dunkirk (2017), Wonder Woman (2017), Justice League (2017), Crazy Rich Asians (2018), A Star Is Born (2018), They Shall Not Grow Old (2018), Aquaman (2018), Shazam! (2019), Joker (2019), Dune (2021), Judas and the Black Messiah (2022), The Batman (2022), Elvis (2022), The Flash (2023).



Full list supplied by Emirates Public Relations.

Images: Supplied