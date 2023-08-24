Sponsored: A little piece of bliss on Palm West Beach…

If you’re looking to switch off and have some fun this weekend, we’ve got you covered. At Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah the perfect daycation – or staycation – awaits.

Here’s how you can spend the day at Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah.

The Long Breakfast at Cucina

At Cucina, begin your day with a taste of your neighbourhood Italian flavours with a leisurely breakfast that runs every morning from 8am to 3pm. Imagine a morning filled with classic breakfast dishes, each with a unique twist – featuring cocktails, home-made pork bacon, coffee creations, breakfast pizzas and countless other yummy breakfast must-haves.

Spa-cations are the ultimate self-care

Indulge in some serious self-care at the Saray Spa with a spa-cation package that will leave you feeling relaxed and rejuvenated more than ever. Enjoy a personalised 60-minute ‘All About You’ massage as well as access to all of the spa facilities. After, enjoy complimentary beach access at Bal Harbour Beach and tuck into some lunch with your Dhs150 voucher inclusive in the package. It’s priced at Dhs499 on weekdays and Dhs599 on weekends.

Sundowners are a given at Above Eleven

It’s a sundowner spot that we have quickly come to love, Above Eleven is a stunning rooftop venue that serves up a wonderful Preuvian-Japanese experience. Rise above it all at an ultimate sundowner spot with deliciously hand-crafted cocktails, live entertainment and stunning views across to Dubai Marina Skyline.

Round the night out with a glamorous dinner at Okku

An award-winning restaurant that has recently reopened its doors, Okku is a gorgeous space that is ideal for a romantic dinner. The sushi bar and Robata grill present an impressive spread of Japanese cuisine. Dine in the restaurant or in the lounge for a more laidback-luxe kind of vibe.

Thinking of staying for the night? No matter the occasion book into one of the Penthouses or suites and make your stay a spectacular one. An ideal getaway where you can enjoy all the resort amenities, inclusive of a breakfast buffet, 25 per cent off on food and drinks as well as a Dhs400 credit on the spa and exclusive access to the M Club Lounge when you book the Suite Dreams package.

Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, use promo code HDK for Suite Dreams package. marriottresortpalmjumeirah.com

Images: Supplied