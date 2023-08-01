Sponsored: It’s the perfect staycation spot to relax and unwind…

If you’re looking for a little R&R this summer, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa Palm Jumeirah is a contemporary address that puts wellness at its heart. Whether you’re looking for a summer staycation to truly switch-off, or indulge in a little ‘me’ time with some pampering, here’s two ways to find your zen at this beachfront retreat this summer.

Stay a bit longer staycation deal

Check-in for a relaxing retreat on one of the world’s most iconic addresses, and Taj Exotica Resort & Spa will take care of the rest. Each day, you’ll wake up in the stylish surrounds of your contemporary room or suite, and enjoy a sumptuous buffet breakfast. Once you’ve fueled up on your favourite breakfast delights, you can keep it cool by the pool, work up a sweat in the gym, or enjoy the array of dining andleisure activities on offer. This includes pampering at the J Wellness Circle, where you’ll get a 15 per cent discount on the array of treatments, all of which use traditional Indian healing techniques in harmony with modern practices. The staycation deal also includes a further 15 per cent discount at the hotel’s array of dining options, from rooftop Raia to relaxed gastropub, The Roaring Rabbit.

Find your bliss with a wellness journey at J Wellness Circle

Whether you’ve got an hour, an afternoon or a day, Taj Exotica, The Palm, invites you to embrace relaxation at J Wellness Circle, a holistic wellness retreat where transformative wellness awaits. Drawing inspiration from ancient Indian methods, the program is designed around five key elements: Akash (Space), Vayu (Wind), Agni (Fire), Jal (Water), and Prithvi (Earth). These elements are all the basis of the array of therapies, whether you’re looking to master mindfulness with a yoga session, be pampered with a relaxing massage, or get that post-treatment glow with a facial.

Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 275 4444 (room reservations) and (0)58 126 5078 (J Wellness Circle). link.tajexoticapalmdubai.com/WL7eq0