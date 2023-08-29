Sponsored: Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek has really got its claws into us…

One of the city’s longest-standing and best-loved seafood restaurants, Fish Market at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek has just kicked off a new food festival that places oceanic royalty at centre stage.

Lobster Fest takes place daily between 12.30pm and 11pm, and offers crustacean connoisseurs a bountiful selection of lobster provenance and preparation style. Guests can choose from Canadian and Omani lobster catches, and dishes such as lobster ceviche with sweet ginger emulsion, passion fruit, kizami wasabi, shallots, mango caviar, and gochujang mayo; rich bisque drenched risotto; grilled lobster with cilantro chili salsa, lime veloute, cherry tomato, and carrots.

There are croquettes served with a spicy tomato sauce and aioli; lobster tacos with mango, avocado, pickle shallots, spicy passion cream, and yuzu caviar; and oven baked lobster with a miso glaze and served alongside baby pak choy with kimchi sauce.

Best of all, the dishes start at just Dhs99. A mere snip. And zero hidden catches or indemnity ‘claws’.

“We are thrilled to launch our Lobster Fest,” said Chef Elmer Mancera, Chef de Cuisine of Fish Market. “Lobster is a delicious and versatile ingredient, and we are excited to showcase it in a variety of dishes that are sure to please our guests.”

The restaurant is a bit of a catch

Lobster Fest is a great reason to visit Fish Market, but its far from the only one.

The multiple-award-winning restaurant found fame in delivering the highest quality, seafood – and serving them in a market-themed setting, allowing you to choose your fish and the cooking method, along with the accompanying sides and sauces.

The flexibility and fun of this format has helped the restaurant consistently appear in Trip Advisor’s Top 100 Restaurants in Dubai. The stunning Creekside views through panoramic windows; great value pricing; loyal fan base; exceptional service and its pedigree as a date night location also help make it feel like the most special sort of venues.

It’s fair to say, we’re o-fish-ally hooked.

Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek, Dubai Creek, open 12.30pm to 11.30pm daily. Tel: (0)4 205 7033, WhatsApp: (0)56 548 8238. @fishmarketdxb, reserve via eatapp.co

Images: Provided