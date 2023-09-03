Sponsored: L’Oréal Paris Hyaluronic Acid is here to hydrate the nation…

Dry hair? Dehydrated skin? Soaring temperatures, air-conditioning, and humidity wreak havoc with our hair and skin. Thankfully, beauty brand L’Oréal Paris is here to help with their dedicated ranges Elvive Hyaluron Moisture & Hyaluron Expert.

From shampoo and conditioner to night cream and eye serum, the range is all both your skin and hair need to rehydrate this summer.

How does it work?

The Hyaluron Expert skincare range is designed to hydrate and re-plump the skin using hyaluronic acid, as well as formulated to address dryness, fine lines, and overall skin hydration. With a face wash, face serum, eye serum, and day and night cream, you have all you need for your daily skincare routine.

On hair wash day, the Hyaluron Moisture hydrates the hair and retains the moisture in dry, dehydrated hair. This range includes shampoo, conditioner, moisture-plump serum, and moisture-filling night cream.

Here are 3 hydration must-haves to add to your basket immediately:

L’Oréal Paris Moisture Plump Serum

To be sprayed on the ends of wet or dry hair, the hair serum is enriched with Hyaluronic Acid that fills the hair with 10x more hydration, controls frizz, and seals cuticles overnight.

L’Oréal Paris Hyaluron Serum

The highest ever concentrate of 1.5% Hyaluronic Acid. Two or three drops are all that is needed to instantly replump and hydrate skin for -60% of fine lines

L’Oréal Paris Moisture Filling Shampoo

For those with dry hair, look no further than the Moisture Filling shampoo. This concoction with Hyaluronic Acid will leave you with 72-hour hydration and 2x replumped hair.

The Hyaluron Expert & Moisture range is available now across all retail stores and most supermarkets.

Images: Supplied