Looking for your new place to call your local? Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel and Suites is wonderfully welcoming and has incredible deals for you to check out throughout the week.

Here’s 3 reasons to head to Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel and Suites.

Observatory Bar and Grill

This popular venue that is known for its stunning views and incredible dishes has a long list of spectacular deals that you won’t want to miss out on. From brunches to ladies’ nights, high tea and taco Wednesdays.

But most importantly this month it’s restaurant month, which means a specially curated menu awaits you and is valid until September 30 from 12pm to 10pm daily and is priced at Dhs245 per person for food only.

The Croft

A fabulous British eatery serving up hearty and comforting home grub. Dine at the Marina waterfront or sit at the open kitchen as you watch the experts working away at their craft.

With curry nights on Monday, enjoy British curry paired with hops or a glass of grape for Dhs99 per person. Sundays are designated for the roast. Just like home, a traditional roast comes with all your quintessential trimmings for Dhs150 per person with drinks priced at happy hour prices.

Counter Culture Café

At this relaxed cafe, you can choose from a range of items: avocado toast, delightful burgers, healthy on-the-go snacks and more. The cafe also offers guests freshly pressed juices and smoothies, the perfect way to kick-start your day. This trendy cafe also offers guests pet-friendly spaces on the terrace which means you can bring your little ones and your furry friends too.

Counter Culture Café is offering guests buy one get one free on cocktails daily from midday to 5pm. If you’re more interested in an early breakfast, it kicks off at 7am and is only Dhs115 per person.

To make a reservation, contact +971 4 319 4000 or visit marriottharbourdubaidining.com

Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel and Suites, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St, Dubai Marina.@marriottharbour

