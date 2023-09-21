A revolutionized dessert experience…

Pronounced ‘Art-hay’, ARTE Fine Art Cakes & Coffee Shop is a culinary destination set to redefine your dessert experience. The cool showroom and production facility has opened its doors in Dubai Production City and is set to serve up all things sweet and delicious with an innovative twist.

Chef Kuzma, the culinary genius behind the facility, is seeking to revolutionize your dessert experience. His sweet treats are a fusion of fine art and gastronomy, and every cake becomes of work of art, which almost makes it too hard for one to slice into.

At this production spot, you will be able to book a private one-on-one session with Chef Kuzma in a private space where you can design your very own cake. If you have a specific requirement or taste preference, Chef Kuzma will be able to cater to your needs. You will also be able to sample a number of his cake creations so you can make an informed decision about your cake flavours.

Chef Kuzma was part of Master Chef Russia and has an illustrious career spanning 16 years, so you won’t be let down.

What makes the cakes so special?

Well, most of the chef’s masterpieces are so close to looking like the real deal, so they are bound to impress. We’ve seen a chocolate pastry designed to look like a truffle, which comes with actual truffle flavours paired with dark chocolate.

And it’s not all about looks. Each bite comes packed with flavour and freshness that will have you going back for more. Slice open the cakes to reveal precise layering of filling that’s too feels too good to be real – a testament to the chef’s experience and devotion to the craft of baking.

Each treat also comes with layers of textures that really create a harmonious medley on your palate and will keep you going back for more.

Speaking about ARTE, Chef Kuzma stated, ‘At ARTE, we view dessert as not just a sweet ending but as an art form in itself. Our mission is to craft desserts that captivate the eye and leave an indelible taste memory. Each creation tells a story, and we invite you to come and be a part of this delectable journey.’

The space is fully equipped to cater to a wide range of events from weddings to anniversaries, corporate gatherings, themed parties and more.

Coming soon

No major event coming up where you need a personalised cake? Don’t worry. You will still be able to savour Chef Kuzma’s delightful cakes when ARTE Fine Art Cakes & Coffee Shop opens in Dubai Mall this November.

No exact date has been announced as of now, but we will let you know when the official announcement is out.

In more good news, the cafe and coffee shop will also be opening its doors in more locations in 2024. Stay tuned for updates.

artedubai.com

ARTE Fine Art Cakes & Coffee Shop, ground floor of Galadari Building, Dubai Production City, close to Four Points by Sheraton Production City, Dubai, Tel: (0)52 575 2211. @arte.dubai

Images: Supplied by ARTE