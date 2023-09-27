A dip in the pool…

Whether you’re visiting Dubai or live in the city, pool parties are a given. We have our fair share of ladies days, poolside brunches and deals for sipping pretty as the water lulls in the background. An experience that should not be missed out on are the best pool parties in Dubai.

Here are the best pool parties in Dubai right now.

SLS

This pool party will have you feeling peachy keen. The rooftop pool, Privilege at the SLS Dubai is one of those quintessential experiences that any partygoer must partake in at least once. Taking place every Saturday, the Peach Party promises the best vibes, and lively entertainment and is the perfect excuse for an afternoon dip.

Privilege, SLS Dubai, Business Bay, Saturdays from 2pm, Dhs199 for gents, Dhs99 for ladies both inclusive of two drinks. Tel: (0)4 607 0654 @privilegedubai

Beach by FIVE

When it comes to Beach by Five and pool parties, you have your pick of some of the best in Dubai. Whether you’re looking for a midweek refresh or a weekend belter – they have got you covered. Wednesdays are reserved for R&B and Hip Hop, while Saturdays mean Disco.

Beach by FIVE, Palm Jumeirah, Wednesdays and Saturdays from midday, Dhs300 for ladies, Dhs500 for gents fully redeemable. @beachbyfive

Cove Beach

Our days at the Bluewaters Island venue are sadly limited, which means you need to head to Rendezvous Sundays if you haven’t yet. As far as pool parties in Dubai go, it’s a party you don’t want to have FOMO for.

Cove Beach, Caesars Palace, Bluewaters Island, Sundays from 12pm, packages start from Dhs199. @covebeachdubai

Wane Palm

Starting this Sunday, October 1 Wane on The Palm is introducing a brand new Sunday pool and beach party that also doubles as a brunch. The West Beach Sundaze which will be run by the legends in the brunch game – Candypants, the brunch is priced at Dhs199 for ladies and Dhs349 for gents.

Wane Palm, Palm West Beach, Radisson Resort, Sundays from 1pm to 5pm, Dhs199 for ladies and Dhs39 for gents, after brunch from 5pm to 8pm, Dhs100 for three drinks. @wane_palm

Azure Beach

It’s a pool party that at this point, we all know and love. Sunday Fundays run from 2pm to 8pm and is the perfect way t round out the weekend. If you buy a bottle of rose, Azure Beach will automatically upgrade that bottle to a magnum size.

Azure Beach, Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR, Sundays from 2pm. azure-beach.com

Images: Supplied