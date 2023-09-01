Sponsored: Guess who’s back, back again…

It’s Billionaire! After spending an enviable summer touring Europe and reveling crowds in Monte Carlo and Porto Cervo, the iconic dinner and a show is looking at a homecoming, dusting off the red velvet curtains for a brand new season.

Kicking off on Friday, September 1, the masters of extravaganza will bring you a breathtaking spectacle that will grace the Dubai stage once again, paired with a spread of gourmet culinary creations and immaculate vibes.

Billionaire’s new creative director, Raffaele Riccio, is the architect of the show set to debut for this season, and offers the promise of an experience like no other. Think glittery costumed performers, musicians, dancers and acrobats scouted by Billionaire from around the world.

You know the drill

Step through the signature red velvet corridor into a world of grandeur, laced with award-winning luxury, and be engaged in an affair of opulence. A spread of Italian and modern Asian dishes curated by chef Batuhan Piatti Zeynioglu’s, is a gastronomic journey parallel to the visual one.

But the night doesn’t end there. After the show, the party will make its way to the Billionaire Club, where a line-up of top-class DJs will set the mood and keep it going all night long. All stops pulled to make sure that the reopening party makes for an unforgettable time.

An avant-garde experience through and through, a night at Billionaire is guaranteed to create remarkable memories of theatrics and food that will stay with you.

Before you Billionaire…

A minimum spend is required at the venue but varies according to the day of the week and the size of the group. To make your reservations, call (0) 4 510 3100 or drop a WhatsApp message to (0) 56 678 3357.

Billionaire, Taj Hotel, Burj Khalifa, Dubai, restaurant open Tues to Sun, from 9pm till late, club open Tues, Fri, Sun, 12am to 3am, reopening September 1. Tel: (0)4 510 3100, @billionairedubaiofficial

Images: Billionaire Dubai