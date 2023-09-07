Sponsored: Dhs30 pints, British pub grub, and iconic views over the Burj Al Arab…

Whether you’re team Wales or team New Zealand, Scotland or South Africa, choosing where to catch all the Rugby World Cup action can be a difficult task. Which is why Dubai’s beloved gastropub, Dhow and Anchor are here to make your decision easier.

Combine your match day celebrations with beautiful views of the iconic Burj Al Arab, a buzzing atmosphere, and amazing deals this World Cup.

Between September 28 to October 28, sports fans can get Dhow and Anchor’s signature beef sliders and a pint for just Dhs99.

That’s not all, pints will be Dhs30 each on match day, and multiple screens, everyone has front-row seats to the live-action. What are you waiting for?

Recreating the electric atmosphere of a traditional British pub, Dhow and Anchor is the perfect spot to cheer on your favourite team, fill up on hearty British cuisine, and catch up with friends with panoramic views of the Burj Al Arab.

From fish finger sandwiches to classic roast dinners, fish and chips to sticky toffee pudding, there are a ton of delicious deals for every night of the week that you can sink your teeth into.

How to book

Dhow and Anchor is open from 12pm to 12am daily.

To book a table, email restaurants@jumeirah.com or call 800 323 232.

Dhow and Anchor, Lobby Level, Jumeirah Beach Hotel. From September 28 to October 28. Daily 12pm to 12am. Tel:800 323232. jumeirah.com

Images: Provided