They deserve it…

Dubai spoils us with around-the-clock delivery services. But this is only truly made possible because of the drivers who work tirelessly for long hours to ensure we get our delivery. To say a heartfelt ‘thank you’, homegrown bakery Mister Baker is celebrating our delivery heroes in a unique way.

The bakery has been in the UAE for a really long time, and this weekend it will be turning 30 years old. While that is a great reason to break out the confetti and toss on a party hat, Mister Baker is instead, celebrating by honouring delivery drivers with a cake on their birthday for a whole year.

The unique initiative rolls out on October 1, 2023 and will run for an entire year until October 1, 2024 – which means no driver is going to feel left out.

Drivers will be invited any of the Mister Baker branches across the UAE on their birthday and they will be gifted two well-deserved complimentary pastries from the bakery. All they need to do is present their Emirates ID to avail.

There are 27 outlets across the UAE spanning Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Umm al Quwain, and Al Ain.

Mandeep Chanana, General Manager at Mister Baker, expressed, “We at Mister Baker are awe of the dedication and hard work of delivery boys. We want them to know that their efforts don’t go unnoticed and are greatly appreciated. This is our way to encourage them to smile and celebrate. Our hope is that these little packages bring a smile and warmth to their special day”

We love this initiaitive!

About the homegrown brand

Mister Baker was founded in 1990 by two friends, Taizoon Khorakiwala and Lokesh Fotedar. It first started with an outlet in Karama (still there to this day) and has now grown to 27 locations across the UAE. Find all the locations here.

Images: Supplied by Mister Baker