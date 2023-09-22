Sponsored: Five new shows have been added to the musical’s run at Dubai Opera…

All the way from London, the multi-award-winning performance by The Royal Shakespeare Company, Matilda The Musical, will be heading to Dubai for the first time ever next month.

Didn’t get tickets in the first run? Fear not: Dubai Opera has added five new shows due to popular demand, now taking place from Tuesday, October 3 to Sunday, October 15.

Tickets are on sale from Dhs325, you can get them via dubaiopera.com

The live show has been running for over a decade thrilling audiences of all ages in London. It has continuously received rave reviews and has scooped up 99 international awards, including 24 for Best Musical.

So, what’s Matilda The Musical about?

The musical is inspired by the beloved book Matilda written by the world-famous British author, Roald Dahl.

The story follows a little girl called Matilda who is anything but ordinary. Armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, she dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.

Directed by Tony Award winner Matthew Warchus, the script is written by Dennis Kelly, a British playwright with over 20 plays to date to his name. For the dance numbers, you will be bobbing your heads and tapping your feet to music and original songs written by Tim Minchin and choreographed by Tony Award winner Peter Darling.

The sensational orchestrations you will hear are produced by Tony Award winner Christopher Nightingale. The set is equally thrilling with set designs and costumes created by yet another Tony Award recipient, Rob Howell.

Matilda The Musical, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Oct 3 to 15, 2023. Ticket prices start from Dhs325. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com