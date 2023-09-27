Upgrades are on the cards for Yas Marina’s dining scene….

We can see a delicious month ahead in your future, dear readers, as this October, nestled next to Penelope’s Brasserie & Jazz Bar, visitors at Yas Marina will find two new, incredibly exciting culinary venues. Everyone, please put your hands together and welcome, Mr. Moto and Éla Éla.

Brought to you by renowned restaurateurs Hamdan Al Khafaji and Layla Kardan of Penelope’s and La Carnita success, these locations will be the third and fourth ventures in the city for the duo. Now, forming a droolworthy trio on Yas Marina, Mr. Moto and Éla Éla are gearing up to open their doors very soon.

Mr. Moto

Positioning itself as a fun, cheeky mid-century modern Japanese cocktail bar and kitchen, Mr. Moto isn’t just in the name. It reflects in every corner, from its decor to its unconventional approach to Japanese interior design, featuring a cosy living-room-style approach.

The music punctuates the experience, crafted by the in-house DJs to match vibes as immaculately as possible. The drinks? Created with utmost care and only the finest selection of ingredients, with the tradition of the homeland in mind.

The menu? A twist but deeply seeded in the authenticity of Japanese cuisine. Expect to find dishes such as spicy udon carbonara with smoked wagyu fat and fried Jidori hot chicken sandos with Nashville hot sauce. With resounding echoes of Mr. Moto, his companionship creates an experience you’ll want to return for.

Éla Éla

Éla Éla, meaning ‘come now’ in Greek, is Mediterranean, right down to the hospitality. The spot takes inspiration from the stunning landscapes of Crete and its surrounding regions, and will transport diners to these bucket-list worthy locations.

Everything about the dining concept is traditional, served with the connection of heirlooms and the comfort of familiarity. The menu features mezzes, fresh seafood and highlights like chargrilled octopus with salsa votana and herbed cheese spanakopita. The spot also has an impressive wine offering, with a list of Greek wines as well as a selection of curated and crafted cocktails meant to emulate the European summer.

Opening soon – don’t miss out!

Mr Moto, Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi, daily, 5pm till late, @mrmoto.ae

Éla Éla, Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi, daily, 12am to 12pm, @elaela.ae

Images: Supplied